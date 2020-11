Bongo movie actress Wema Sepetu has for the first time disclosed that she used to envy Zari Hassan when she hooked up with Diamond Platnumz after their breakup.

According to Wema, she felt like Zari was living her dream life with Diamond and her (Zari) getting pregnant for him within months of meeting used to disturbed her a lot.

Wema Sepetu

“Kitendo tu cha yeye amezaa na Zari, hawajakaa hata mwezi mmoja, mwezi wa pili tayari Zari ana mimba, ilinitesa muda mrefu mno, almost a year. Yaani nilikuwa settled wakati ule kwamba mimi ndo mwenye matatizo, maana nilikuwa namwangali Zari kama she is living my life. yaani anaishi yale maisha amabyo nilikuwa nayatamani mimi, kwa hiyo iliniumiza for a while mpaka vile Tiffah anazaliwa.

But it is what it is, ndio maisha, lakini ningetamani na pia siku moja na mimi niitwe Mama” Wema Sepetu told Chumba cha Umbea.

Ms Sepetu also disclosed that she had blood covenant with Platnumz at a time they were deeply in Love.

Diamond Platnumz with Zari and Wema Sepetu

“Diamond ni mwanaume ambaye anapenda sana mapenzi. He was like my baby, yani totally my baby. Na tumeshawahi kufanya kiapo cha damu, tukatoboa vidole yeye akanyonya cha kwangu na mimi nikanyonya cha kwake” narrated Wema Sepetu.

Sweet and Caring

In April, Wema showered her ex-lover (Platnumz) with praise saying she has always known him to being a sweet and caring person with a heart of helping, when he pledged to pay three months’ rent for 500 families.

“I have always known you to be a sweet & caring person from day 1... Kukumbuka ulipotoka ni moja kati ya sifa ulizonazo na kwenye nyimbo pia ulishawahi kutuambia...Hichi unachoenda kufanya ni Zaidi ya bata na Reggae... Mnyonge Mnyongeni Haki yake mpeni... Unastahili Dua za kheri na Baraka nyingi na nina uhakika tayari unazo na unaenda kuzipata nyingi zaidi na zaidi cause you deserve it” wrote Wema.

Video

Abortion

Away from that, in January, Wema confessed to have aborted the late Steven Kanumba's pregnancies twice. She said the the first abortion was an agreement between them (Wema and Kanumba) but the second one was done secretly without Kanumba’s knowledge.

She noted that Kanumba’s curse seems to be haunting her because she aborted his kids.

“Wewe Mwanamke nakudai, nakudai watoto wangu wewe, hutoweza kuja kupata mtoto na Mwanaume mwingine yeyote yule,” Kanumba said to Wema.