The Late Stephen Kanumba’s mother Flora Mutegoa has summoned Bongo Movie actress Wema Isaac Sepetu after learning that she aborted her son’s pregnancies twice.

In a recent interview with a local daily in Tanzania, Mama Kanumba said that she was in shock when she heard Wema’s confession but insisted that actress should find her with immediate effect.

“Jamani mpaka nywele zilinisisimka kabisa, natamani sana kuongea na Wema nikae naye maana uzuri ni kwamba amekiri mwenyewe kuwa alitoa mimba za mwanangu, yaani imeniumiza sana jamani. Natamani sana Wema aje nimuone, nina kitu nataka kumwambia na ninampenda kwa sababu ni binti wa tofauti sana kuliko alivyo Lulu, kwani kila anionapo popote anakuwa na furaha sana na mimi. Natamani Kanumba angekuwepo jamani,” Said Kanumba’s mother.

The Late Kanumba's Mother

The Wema's confession

This comes days after Ms Sepetu, confessed that she aborted the late Kanumba’s pregnancies twice.

The actress disclosed that the first abortion was an agreement between them (Wema and Kanumba) but the second one was done secretly without Kanumba’s knowledge.

Her explanation pointed out that she opted to have the abortions on grounds that she was still very young and not ready to be a mother.

Kanumba’s curse

The former Miss Tanzania noted that Kanumba’s curse seems to be haunting her because she aborted his kids.

She also added that before Kanumba’s death, he used to say that she would not be able to have children with any other man, because she aborted his.

“Wewe Mwanamke nakudai, nakudai watoto wangu wewe, hutoweza kuja kupata mtoto na Mwanaume mwingine yeyote yule,” Kanumba said to Wema.