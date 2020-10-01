Photos of Anelisa Muigai’s secret wedding with Ben Pol surface online

Photos of Keroche Heiress Anerlisa Mugai’s secret wedding with her fiancé Ben Pol, have surfaced online.

A number of gossip pages in Tanzania have been sharing the wedding photos in Instagram, with reports that the couple might have tied the knot this past weekend.

Despite the virality of the wedding photos, the two love birds (Ben Pol & Anerlisa) are yet to go public with their wedding.

However, the Nero Company CEO, put up a suggestive post via her Insta-stories that says ‘The Boat has sailed”.

Pulse Live understands that the two who have been together since 2018, and had introduced each other to their families in Kenya and in Tanzania, and later on held a lavish engagement ceremony in Kenya, after Ben proposed. The ceremony was attended by both their families.

In many occasions, Ms Muigai has described Ben Pol as an amazing person and her source of happiness.

“Thank you @iambenpol for being such an amazing human being and for bringing pure happiness into my life. I don't want to say much but i must say that everyday you have surprised me. May God bless you beyond your expectations and give you a long life,” wrote Ms Muigai.

In June this year, Ms Mugai disclosed that the most challenging part about her relationship with Ben Pol is the pressure to always ensure her body is fit and in good shape.

“The challenging part about dating an artist, is that you have to keep your body fit all the time” revealed Anerlisa Muigai.

