Please come back - Nyota Ndogo begs Mzungu hubby after he blocked her

According to the singer, her hubby cut off communication with her over an April fool’s day prank that went wrong. In her statement, Nyota mentioned that she misses her hubby, and he doesn't comeback, she will die single.

“Plzz come back to me. mimi hata sio pesa nalilia love. Nilikua na act don't care couse nakula nalala vizuri najilipia bills zangu mwenyewe but one thing nakosa from you ni love. Kumbe pesa sio kila kitu muimu kupata mtu unaempenda na wewe kwako nimefika mwisho yani kama hurudi ntajifia single” shared Nyota Ndogo.

Nyota Ndogo with her Hubby Pulse Live Kenya

Nyota explained that she pranked her hubby that she is Pregnant and act that promoted him to block her and cut off communication.

“Yani nilimwambia nipo na mimba akakata simu toka tarehe moja mpaka Leo. Amenibluetik mpaka mwisho nimekula block. April fools imenikosti. Naenda maliza mwezi sijaskia sauti yake” said Nyota.

In 2018, the maker of “Watu and Viatu” disclosed that she has always had problems getting pregnant and that’s why she had not had a baby with her Dutch hubby.

