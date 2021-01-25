Popular Mugithi Artiste Timothy Njuguna aka Mighty Salim has passed on, a day after hosting his brother’s Salim Junior 5th memorial.

According to his family, Mighty Salim succumbed to diabetes.

Reports indicate that the singer was diagnosed with diabetes in mid-2003 and later in 2018, discovered with kidney failure and commenced dialysis.

His untimely death attracted lots of condolence messages from people of all walks of life.

Samidoh

“RIP Legend. A good heart has stopped beating, a good soul ascended to heaven. You will stay in history of múgithi forever. Thank you for all the pleasure you gave us.

To the Salim's Family, May our Lord brings you and your family the much-needed peace during this sad time. RIP Mighty Salim”

Jeff Kuria

