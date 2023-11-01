President William Ruto has joined the nation in grieving the tragic loss of the beloved Coast-based singer, Ally B.
William Ruto mourns Ally B and promises to preserve his legacy
President William Ruto pays tribute to singer Ally B's peaceful messages
Recommended articles
Ally B, renowned for his chart-topping single 'Maria,' passed away while en route to the Coast General Hospital on Wednesday, November 1.
His death followed a recent pneumonia diagnosis and came only days after he was discharged from the hospital.
President Ruto took to social media to express his condolences, recognising Ally B for his musical talents and dedication to fostering unity and harmony across Kenyan society.
The president commended the artist for instilling a message of peace deep within the hearts of Kenyans, a legacy that will endure for years to come.
He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the late musician's family, friends, and devoted fans, praying for God to grant them solace during this challenging time.
"I join the music fraternity in mourning the passing of Ally B, a musician who harnessed his talent to foster unity and harmony in our society. Ali Khamisi Mwanguli inscribed his message of peace deep within our hearts, and we will forever carry that meaningful tune. May God provide solace to his family, friends, and devoted fans," he wrote.
Ally B's battle with pneumonia
The late musician had been diagnosed with pneumonia not long before his untimely death.
He had been discharged from the hospital just a few days prior to the tragic incident. Ally B's health complications reportedly took a sudden turn for the worse, leading to his unfortunate demise.
Complications leading to Ally B's death
Mykol Machampali shared details regarding the circumstances of Ally B's passing. He mentioned that Ally B had been diagnosed with pneumonia the previous week, and on the day of his death, he experienced complications related to his health condition.
It appears that his blood pressure had risen significantly, which ultimately led to his tragic passing as he was being rushed to the hospital.
News of his death was also confirmed by fellow Mombasa-based artist Masauti on his Instagram stories.
Ally B's musical legacy
Throughout his career, Ally B delivered hit songs like 'Bembea', 'Maria', and 'Kadzo'. His music resonated with fans and left an indelible mark on the Kenyan music scene.
Ally B will be fondly remembered for his contributions to the industry, and his music will continue to be celebrated by his fans and peers.
The sudden loss of Ally B is a somber moment for the Kenyan music community. His talent and musical contributions have left an enduring legacy, and he will be deeply missed by those who appreciated his work and admired his artistry.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke