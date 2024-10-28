The sports category has moved to a new website.

5 defining chapters of CMB Prezzo's life that shaped his path to Christ

Lynet Okumu

From his early days in Eastleigh, to personal controversies, rise as a music star in East Africa and his recent transformation as a born-again Christian, here are 5 defining chapters of CMB Prezzo's life that shaped his path to Christ.

Kenyan singer CMB Prezzo
Jackson Ngechu Makini, famously known as CMB Prezzo, is a Kenyan rapper, musician, and entrepreneur who has become a household name in East Africa.

Recommended articles

Known for his flamboyant personality and trailblazing role in Kenya's hip-hop scene, Prezzo’s journey has been marked by both highs and lows.

From his early years in Eastleigh to his rise as a music icon, personal controversies, and recent transformation as a born-again Christian, Prezzo’s life is a story of resilience and reinvention.

Singer Prezzo
Born in 1980, he was raised in Eastleigh, Nairobi, along with his siblings by his Tanzanian mother, Dina Bokeh Makini, and Kenyan father, Morris Makini.

In 1990, the family relocated to Lang'ata. Just three years later, Prezzo’s life took a tragic turn with the passing of his father due to cancer.

During his school years, Prezzo attended multiple elementary schools, eventually completing his primary education at Greensted International School. However, his academic journey faced setbacks. Initially enrolling at Greensted, he was later expelled and transferred to Braeburn School.

Known for his bold personality, Prezzo frequently spoke about his family’s wealth and often referred to his mother as his “other god” and best friend.

Kenyan rapper, Jackson Ngechu Makini, popularly known as Prezzo
Prezzo made his debut in Kenya’s music industry in 2002 with his single "Malaika Mama" featuring Wyre, a tribute to his mother. Shortly after, he released "Kwenye Club," which gained him significant recognition.

However, it was his 2003 hit "Naleta Action" that cemented his place in Kenyan hip-hop. That same year, he collaborated with Nazizi on "Let's Get Down," one of his most popular tracks to date.

His string of successful singles earned him multiple awards at the Chaguo La Teeniez Awards and praise from industry peers for bringing a fresh, experimental flavour to Kenyan hip-hop. With his solo success, Prezzo went on to found Cash Money Brothers (CMB), a music group that included Nazizi and her late brother, Feroze Hirji.

Kenyan musician Jackson Makini alias Prezzo
In 2004, Prezzo launched his first album, "Naleta Action," featuring standout tracks like "Mafans," "Nipe Nikupe," "Leo Ni Leo," and a gospel song titled "Mahangaiko" featuring Talia Oyando. His music videos were groundbreaking for Kenyan standards, as seen with his iconic hit "Prezzo," released in 2005, where he reportedly spent over Sh500,000 on production costs, setting a new standard in video quality for the industry.

By 2008, Prezzo had made a name for himself not only in music but also in television, featuring in Alfred Mutua's popular TV series "Cobra Squad," where he played the role of Lolianga to great acclaim.

After a successful run, he took a break from the entertainment scene until 2012 when he joined the reality show Big Brother Africa. Shortly after his appearance, he returned to the studio and released "My City My Town" featuring Cannibal.

Rapper Prezzo
Prezzo’s personal life has been marked by a series of high-profile relationships. In 2006, he dated media personality Sheila Mwanyigha, with whom he collaborated on the song "Tazama Mbele." Though details about the end of their relationship are scarce, it is believed they separated around 2007.

In December 2008, Prezzo married his long-time friend, Daisy Jematia Kiplagat, in a lavish ceremony at Karen Golf Club. However, their marriage was turbulent, and in 2012, Daisy filed for divorce, accusing him of abuse and infidelity.

Prezzo claimed their relationship soured when Daisy insisted he leave music for a corporate job. After a bitter custody battle, Daisy was awarded custody of their daughter in 2013.

Prezzo and his ex wife Daisy Jematia Kiplagat on their wedding day in 2008
During his time on 'Big Brother Africa', Prezzo became involved with Nigerian singer and housemate Goldie Harvey, who tragically passed away in 2013. Later that year, he proposed to socialite Michelle Yola, but the relationship ended soon after.

In 2018, rumours circulated of a romance with Tanzanian socialite Amber Lulu, though reports indicate the two separated in 2019.

Prezzo was also reported to be in a relationship with Huddah Monroe, Noti Flow and Chagga Barbie.

In 2016, Prezzo revealed that apart from his music, he was involved in maize farming, a venture he preferred to keep private. He shared that it’s one of his main sources of wealth.

CMB Prezzo and his ex girlfriend Sheila Mwanyigha
After releasing a few songs in 2020, Prezzo went quiet until 2023 when he re-emerged, not with music, but with a podcast titled "Syllabus of Life," where he shared life lessons and aimed to inspire young people.

On 27 October, Prezzo announced he had given his life to Christ at Empowerment Christian Church (ECC) in Nairobi, led by Rev Lucy Natasha.

His first gospel single, released under ECC, marks his shift to faith-based music with hopes of inspiring the youth through a positive message.

Expressing gratitude for Rev. Natasha’s guidance, Prezzo said, "I wanna send a big shout out to my reverend Lucy Natasha... You know if it wasn't for you, I wouldn't be in this Gospel zone. We are gonna do a song for the Lord, and I'm blessed to premiere the song in front of you people."

Jackson Ngechu Makini, famously known as CMB Prezzo and Rev Lucy Natasha
As he continues to share his story and new music, Prezzo’s fans and followers are eager to see what this new chapter holds for him.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
