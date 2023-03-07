ADVERTISEMENT
Pritty Vishy sets tough requirements for those seeking to date her

Lynet Okumu

Pritty Vishy has made headlines again after setting conditions for any man seeking a relationship with her

Kenyan content creator Pritty Vishy has once again made headlines, this time with her set of conditions for any man who wishes to pursue a romantic relationship with her.

Recommended articles

The 21-year-old took to her Instagram page on February 7 to politely notify her male followers that any potential suitor must be prepared to pay all her bills.

"To the men who are all over me, just know you come to pay my bills and do more than I am doing coz I ain't going back," Pritty said.

READ: Pritty Vishy reacts to Stevo Simple Boy's wife

Pritty emphasized that any man interested in dating her must understand and appreciate her worth, and only those who meet her expectations will be considered.

"I need a man who knows my worth, so if you're ready, we will date," she said.

This is not the first time Pritty has set such conditions for prospective suitors.

In May 2022, she revealed that her dowry would cost a staggering Sh2 million.

During an interview with Youtuber Nicholas Kioko, Vishy stated that she was not interested in traditional dowry items such as cows and suggested that any suitor who wanted to bring cows should buy her a car instead.

"My dowry is two million na mtu asijaribu kuniletea ngomb'e, eeh, sitaki ngombe inaletwa ati nasukuma.... sijui, mimi ni two million and that's it, na kama mtu anataka kuleta ngombe, basi hiyo pesa ununue gari," Pritty said.

READ: Pritty Vishy's special message to Stevo Simple Boy as he mourns father

She also emphasized her cooking and massage skills as additional selling points.

While some found her conditions amusing, others criticized it as overly demanding and unrealistic.

Pritty Vishy is no stranger to controversy. Her latest antics have only fueled the fire. Her list of demands for any potential suitors have also caused quite a stir on social media.

READ: Pritty Vishy's song 'Dear Ex' rakes in 28K views in 1st day of release [Video]

Vishy gained fame after her romantic overtures with Kibera-grown rapper Stevo Simple Boy went public.

Their subsequent breakup propelled her further into the Kenyan social scene, leading to the launch of her YouTube career.

