My dowry is Sh2 million - Stivo Simple Boy's ex-Pritty Vishy

In a recent interview, Vishy made it clear that any man interested in her should be ready to part with Sh2 million as dowry and it should be in cash.

She even warned that nobody (especially her man) should think of taking cows to her parent’s place because she is not interested in that mode of dowry payment.

“My dowry is Sh2 million na mtu asijaribu kuniletea ng’ombe. Sitaki ng’ombe sijui ati inasukumwa. Mimi ni Sh2 million and that’s it na ukitaka kuleta ng’ombe heri hiyo pesa ununue gari.

(My dowry is Sh2 million and please don’t try to bring cows. I don’t want cows its either you bring the Sh2 million or you even buy a car),” Pritty Vishy said in an interview with Nicholas Kioko.

Pritty Vishy Pulse Live Kenya

Asked on whether she is still in a romantic relationship with Freshi Barida hit-maker Stivo Simple Boy, she said; “After breakup si we move on regardless. Life is okay na kila mtu ako na shughuli zake. So many things have changed but not that much.

“I can’t remember the last time I talked to him but we only talk if we happen to meet. I’m not dating Stivo Simple Boy completely,”.

Stivo and Vishy went their separate ways back in January this year. However, despite the viral breakup, netizens were still divided as to whether it was a genuine breakup or a tactic to gain influence on social media.

Pritty Vishy Pulse Live Kenya

During that period, Pritty Vishy promised that she will continue to support Stivo despite their breakup.

In 2017, former Nairobi Diaries actress Risper Faith disclosed that her lover Brain Muiruri coughed up a staggering Sh2.5 Million as her dowry.