Pritty Vishy reacts to Stevo Simple Boy's wife

Lynet Okumu

Stevo Simple Boy officially introduced his wife to his family during his father's funeral over the weekend.

Pritty Vishy
Pritty Vishy

Stevo Simple Boy's ex-girlfriend Pritty Vishy has reacted to the news that Stevo has a wife.

Asked how she feels about her ex-boyfriend's public pronouncement, Pritty answered that a real marriage is one in which the couple holds a wedding ceremony.

According to the influencer-turned-singer, if there is no wedding, there is no marriage.

A screenshot of Pritty Vishy's Q&A session with her fans on Instagram.
A screenshot of Pritty Vishy's Q&A session with her fans on Instagram. Pulse Live Kenya

Pritty Vishy answered a series of questions on her Instagram stories during a Q&A session with her fans.

Vishy, who recently showed support to her ex after losing his farter, rubbished the announcement and laughed it off, citing that the two are only doing a come-we stay and not a marriage.

Stevo Simple Boy introduced Grace Atieno as his wife to his family during his father's burial over the weekend.

"Bwana asifiwe, kwa majina ni Stephen Otieno. Mimi ni kitinda mimba wa Antony Adera na nimetembea na mke wangu," Stevo announced.

Asked when she would likely get married, the 21-year-old content creator revealed that marriage has never been on her wish list.

A screenshot of Pritty Vishy's Q&A session with fans on Instagram
A screenshot of Pritty Vishy's Q&A session with fans on Instagram Pulse Live Kenya

This is not the first time Pritty said she is not interested in marriage. In 2022, the YouTuber revealed had been married three times while still in school, and the experience taught her to think better.

She said that marriage would never be her portion because she is not ready to be submissive. Moreover, Pretty added that her character development from the three marriages taught her a life lesson.

The young celebrity also stated that her biggest goal is to be a rich wife.

A screenshot of Pritty Vishy Q&A session with fans on Instagram
A screenshot of Pritty Vishy Q&A session with fans on Instagram Pulse Live Kenya

Despite her negative attitude towards marriage, Pritty revealed that she would go for it in a flash if she ever finds the right man.

Pritty Vishy shot to fame after announcing that she was romantically involved with 'Mihadarati' hitmaker Stevo Simple Boy.

She leveraged her fame to make a name for herself in the Kenyan entertainment industry and has taken many steps since.

Pritty Vishy
Pritty Vishy Pritty Vishy reacts to Stevo Simple Boy proposal Pulse Live Kenya

She has a YouTube channel with over one million views, where she creates content on various topics, including lifestyle and travel. Pritty recently got verified on Instagram, with more than 85,000 followers.

Now an entrepreneur, an award-winning influencer, an actor, and a recording artist, Pritty has stood the test of time and is still on the route to making more for herself.

Pritty Vishy
Pritty Vishy Pritty Vishy Pulse Live Kenya

Vishy dropped a song, 'Dear Ex' on December 31, 2022, produced by a Kibra-based label, L7 Records, the video is among the most viewed on the YouTube creator's channel.

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle & health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
