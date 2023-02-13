Pritty Vishy reacts to Stevo Simple Boy's wife

Asked how she feels about her ex-boyfriend's public pronouncement, Pritty answered that a real marriage is one in which the couple holds a wedding ceremony.

According to the influencer-turned-singer, if there is no wedding, there is no marriage.

Pritty Vishy answered a series of questions on her Instagram stories during a Q&A session with her fans.

Vishy, who recently showed support to her ex after losing his farter, rubbished the announcement and laughed it off, citing that the two are only doing a come-we stay and not a marriage.

Stevo Simple Boy introduced Grace Atieno as his wife to his family during his father's burial over the weekend.

"Bwana asifiwe, kwa majina ni Stephen Otieno. Mimi ni kitinda mimba wa Antony Adera na nimetembea na mke wangu," Stevo announced.

Marriage is not on Pritty's wish list

Asked when she would likely get married, the 21-year-old content creator revealed that marriage has never been on her wish list.

This is not the first time Pritty said she is not interested in marriage. In 2022, the YouTuber revealed had been married three times while still in school, and the experience taught her to think better.

She said that marriage would never be her portion because she is not ready to be submissive. Moreover, Pretty added that her character development from the three marriages taught her a life lesson.

The young celebrity also stated that her biggest goal is to be a rich wife.

Despite her negative attitude towards marriage, Pritty revealed that she would go for it in a flash if she ever finds the right man.

Pritty Vishy's success in the entertainment industry

Pritty Vishy shot to fame after announcing that she was romantically involved with 'Mihadarati' hitmaker Stevo Simple Boy.

She leveraged her fame to make a name for herself in the Kenyan entertainment industry and has taken many steps since.

She has a YouTube channel with over one million views, where she creates content on various topics, including lifestyle and travel. Pritty recently got verified on Instagram, with more than 85,000 followers.

Now an entrepreneur, an award-winning influencer, an actor, and a recording artist, Pritty has stood the test of time and is still on the route to making more for herself.

