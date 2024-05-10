The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Police probe Ohangla fan Sheila Wegesha's murder after being found dead in her home

Amos Robi

Sheila was popular among the Ohangla community and was the proprietor behind JB Liquor Store in Umoja Estate

The late Sheila Wegesha
The late Sheila Wegesha

Police in Athi River, Machakos County, are currently probing the distressing homicide of Sheila Odoyo, a renowned Ohangla dancer known as 'Sheila Wegesha', to her fans discovered murdered in her home on Thursday, May, 9.

Recommended articles

Odoyo was found in her matrimonial bedroom in the upscale Hill View Estate, lying lifeless in a pool of blood with severe cuts on her throat.

According to a police report, the lifeless body was lying on a bed inside her bedroom with blood on the mattress and a visible deep cut on her throat.

Her 18-year-old daughter, Linda Okinyi, notified the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officers of her mother's demise when she went to deliver lunch on Thursday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT
The late Sheila Wegesha
The late Sheila Wegesha The late Sheila Wegesha Pulse Live Kenya

Okinyi informed detectives that her father, Jackson Bambo, aged 45, left their residence around 1 a.m. on Wednesday driving a Mitsubishi Outlander, without addressing the alarming incident.

The investigation, now centred on uncovering the motive behind the murder and identifying the perpetrator, has Bambo under scrutiny.

Police arrived at the scene and processed it before moving the body to the mortuary pending autopsy.

However, it remains undisclosed whether Bambo has provided a statement to the police.

ADVERTISEMENT
The late Sheila Wegesha and her husband
The late Sheila Wegesha and her husband The late Sheila Wegesha and her husband Pulse Live Kenya

Neighbours, while expressing shock over the tragedy, noted that the couple experienced their fair share of marital conflicts.

Sheila Odoyo, 38 who also owned a JB Liquor Store in Umoja Estate alongside her husband, was a popular figure in Nairobi and its environs, particularly within the Ohangla dance scene.

Ohangla lovers further say Sheila was popular, especially along Kangudo Road clubs.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

DJ Joe Mfalme with his MC Hype Ballo

Strict conditions DJ Joe Mfalme's MC Hype Ballo must adhere to after release

Dem Wa Facebook and her dad ( Instagram)

Dem Wa Facebook introduces the special person behind her success

Yvette Obura ( Instagram)

Yvette Obura addresses whether she & Bahati are back together, reveals their only fight

The late Sheila Wegesha

Police probe Ohangla fan Sheila Wegesha's murder after being found dead in her home