Police probe Ohangla fan Sheila Wegesha's murder after being found dead in her home

Odoyo was found in her matrimonial bedroom in the upscale Hill View Estate, lying lifeless in a pool of blood with severe cuts on her throat.

According to a police report, the lifeless body was lying on a bed inside her bedroom with blood on the mattress and a visible deep cut on her throat.

Her 18-year-old daughter, Linda Okinyi, notified the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officers of her mother's demise when she went to deliver lunch on Thursday afternoon.

The late Sheila Wegesha

Okinyi informed detectives that her father, Jackson Bambo, aged 45, left their residence around 1 a.m. on Wednesday driving a Mitsubishi Outlander, without addressing the alarming incident.

The investigation, now centred on uncovering the motive behind the murder and identifying the perpetrator, has Bambo under scrutiny.

Police arrived at the scene and processed it before moving the body to the mortuary pending autopsy.

However, it remains undisclosed whether Bambo has provided a statement to the police.

The late Sheila Wegesha and her husband

Neighbours, while expressing shock over the tragedy, noted that the couple experienced their fair share of marital conflicts.

Sheila Odoyo, 38 who also owned a JB Liquor Store in Umoja Estate alongside her husband, was a popular figure in Nairobi and its environs, particularly within the Ohangla dance scene.