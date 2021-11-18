PSquare brothers' finally end feud after 5 years beef [Video]

On Wednesday, the former members of the defunct music group, PSquare were spotted together, as they hugged and shook hands to the admiration of their friends and onlookers.

This was the first time the brothers were meeting after a series of indicators that they had settled their feud. The two ironed out their difference before their birthday that falls on November 18.

"Happy special birthday to us ❤️☝🏽 cc @peterpsquare," posted Paul.

PSquare brothers finally reconcile after 5 years of no see [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

Followed Each Other

About a week ago, they both followed each other on social media. As that is not enough, Paul's estranged wife, Anita, also shared a video of Peter taking their kids on a shopping spree.

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, Rudeboy (Paul) surprised many after he went on social media to celebrate his twin brother, Peter and his wife Lola Omotayo on their eighth wedding anniversary.

"Happy anniversary guys," he wrote.

This was the first time Paul was celebrating his twin brother and his wife on social media since their rift in 2017.

Peter and Paul's feud first made the headlines in 2017. It was followed by a very messy fight on social media for months between both parties.