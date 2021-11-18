Nigerian twins Peter and Paul Okoye popularly known as PSquare have finally reconciled after 5 years of no see.
PSquare brothers' finally end feud after 5 years beef [Video]
Yes guys! It is official, the twin brothers' have resolved their differences after 5 years of no see
On Wednesday, the former members of the defunct music group, PSquare were spotted together, as they hugged and shook hands to the admiration of their friends and onlookers.
This was the first time the brothers were meeting after a series of indicators that they had settled their feud. The two ironed out their difference before their birthday that falls on November 18.
"Happy special birthday to us ❤️☝🏽 cc @peterpsquare," posted Paul.
Followed Each Other
About a week ago, they both followed each other on social media. As that is not enough, Paul's estranged wife, Anita, also shared a video of Peter taking their kids on a shopping spree.
On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, Rudeboy (Paul) surprised many after he went on social media to celebrate his twin brother, Peter and his wife Lola Omotayo on their eighth wedding anniversary.
"Happy anniversary guys," he wrote.
This was the first time Paul was celebrating his twin brother and his wife on social media since their rift in 2017.
Peter and Paul's feud first made the headlines in 2017. It was followed by a very messy fight on social media for months between both parties.
From Instagram shade to Twitter slamming and even the viral video of the brothers almost exchanging blows at their lawyer's office to insulting each other, the Okoye brothers indeed made the headlines for all the wrong reasons in 2017.
