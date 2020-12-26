Some artists toil their whole careers to make a classic song, while others hit it straight out of the gate.

The year 2020 introduced a good number of talents that the world needs to watch closely before they blossom into big stars.

A number of artistes who have been in the music industry for quite some time got their big breakthrough in 2020, after struggling to make a name for themselves.

Here is a list of those who blossomed in 2020

Zuchu

WCB's Zuchu

Songstress Zuhura Othman Soud popularly known as Zuchu had a very successful year since being signed under the Diamond Platnumz owned Record label WCB Wasafi.

She was officially unveiled to the public on April 8, 2020 becoming the second female artiste under the label after Queen Darleen (Diamond’s sister) who was signed back in 2016.

On April 14th, 2020 Zuchu released her EP called “I AM ZUCHU” becoming the first artiste under WCB Wasafi to be unveiled with an EP of 7 hit songs.

Before being introduced officially to the world, Zuchu was at WCB Wasafi for close to 4 years, getting groomed and trained.

Zuchu is the daughter of renowned Tanzanian Taarab singer Bi Khadija Omar Kopa.

Currently she stands as the Female singer with most YouTube subscribers in East Africa, beating Nandy who was holding the title for some time. In June she made history by becoming the first female artiste to be awarded the Silver Plaque by YouTube Management within the shortest period of joining the streaming platform.

She is also the first female artiste from East Africa to make it to the 2021 Grammy Awards consideration list. She was proposed for a nomination in the Best New Artiste Category at the Grammy’s.

Ibraah

Ibraah tz

Fast-rising star Ibrahim Abdallah Nampunga alias Ibraah is a Tanzanian musician signed under Konde Music Worldwide, a record label owned by Harmonize.

Ibraah was the first artiste to get signed under Konde Music Worldwide back in April at a time Harmonize was expanding his empire.

He dropped his first single dubbed “NIMEKUBALI” which turned into a hit giving him a well-deserved recognition in the Tanzanian Music Industry. He went ahead to dropped an EP called “STEPS” which contained five Songs, with two being being collaboration with Nigerian artistes; Skiibii and JoeBoy. He also did a song with his boss Harmonize “One Night Stand”. So far he has released more than 9 songs.

Tommy Flavour

Tommy Flavour with Alikiba

Thomas Gration AKA Tommy Flavour is among young stars who were introduced to the Bongo Flava industry after being signed by Alikiba under the Kings Record Label.

Tommy a renowned song writer in Tanzania, has had a successful career in 2020 since joining the Kings Family. He had dropped a number of his songs among them; Omukwano ft Alikiba, Nishazama, The One among others.

Awicko

Awicko

Pulse Picks 2020 settles on Awiko as one of the artists who have managed to get their Music breakthrough in 2020.

Awiko became a household name after teaming up with StarBorn Empire CEO Mr. Seed for their song Ohala. The song so far has over 322K views on YouTube.

Other songs done by Awicko include Dede and Nyalego.

Xenia Manasseh

Xenia Manasseh

She is a fast rising star who moves between Nairobi and different states in America making and writing music that is nothing short of warm and unique.

She got the opportunity to work with Mr Eazi’s emPawa and King Kaka.

Ssaru

Sylvia Ssaru

Sylvia Ssaru (born on 19th May 2002) aka 'Saru wa Manyaru' is a Singer, Song writer, Recording and Performing artiste cum rapper who was born in Kayole, Nairobi.

She became famous when her raw freestyles went viral and since then she has been cutting a niche for herself since in the music Industry, dropping hit songs back to back. Her first music video Nyama was released in November last year.

Born and bred in Kayole, the young musical star chose to follow her dreams instead of going to college. She has worked with the likes of Sailors, Bahati, Joefes, Parroty, Kappy, Benzema, Mejja, Jovial and Shay Diva.

Some of the songs under Ssaru’s name include; Swagger, Leo, Nimerudi Tena, Cheki, Tapo, Sanitize, Weka, Dopse, Dhudha just to mention a few.

Joefes

Joefes 254

Musician Joefes was born in Kisumu City, Kenya in the mid-90s and named Joseph Getugi Nyamweya then later nicknamed Joe after his Dad's favorite actor at the time. After high school, Feswaj rebranded and changed his name to Joefes.

He kicked off his journey in the music industry with a mixtape called Metamorphosis, which was released in 2016 under Sam C's Label Republik music. In Mid 2018 he signed a deal with Black Market Records.

Currently he had songs like; Dadi, Katika, Wagithomo, Dumba, Like This, Maombitho, Masoshi, Most Times, Nyorosha among others.

Tri Mio

Tri Mio

Trio Mio who is among youngest Gengetone musicians in Kenya describes himself as a rapper, Hip Hop artist and Lyricist.

He got his big break in 2020 following the success of his song Cheza Kama wewe. In November he teamed up with Mejja, Exray and Nellythegoon for the Cheza Kama Wewe Remix that has garnered over 1 million views on YouTube.

His other songs include; Chonjo, Zabizuu, Niko Busy, Madimanga, Bazeng and Big Ting.

Kahush

Mutahi Kagwe’s rapper son Kahush

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe’s son Kahumburu Mutahi aka Kahu$h rose to the limelight with his song “Mi Siwezi” during the covid-19 pandemic and has never looked back.

He currently has a good number of songs under his name since he went mainstream; Mastingo ft Chris Kaiga, Misiwezi, Don’t speak, Come To me, when I rap, Nyoka, Hercules, Fine Cool, sana Up, among others.

Silverstttone

Silverstttone

Punchline queen aka SilversTone Barz is among female rappers doing justice to rap game in Kenya.

The young rapper from Nakuru, featured on Kali Cartel 3 last year and since then she has never looked back.

Mbogi Genje

Mbogi Genje

Mbogi Genje also known as ‘Sheng Masters’ is a group of Three artists from Kenya. Mbogi Genje artists are Smady Tings, Millitan and Guzman Teddy. Mbogi Genje popular songs are Kidungi’, ‘Ngumi Mbwegze’, ‘Kamkoba’ .

The Gengetone Group had a successful year after dropping a number of streets anthems. Some of their songs include; Wamocho, Mambo Mbao, Medi, Kidungi, Ngumi Mbwegze, Bloody war, Ganji, Full Degree among others.

Rekles

Rekles.

Ethic entertainment member Rekles has had a successful Solo-career in 2020. The Gengetone artist has been dropping fire hooks in every collabo that required his service this year.

Some of his solo projects include; Deep Down, Sota, Geezer, Staki Staki, Catalogue just to mention a few.