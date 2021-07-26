Radio Jambo’s Gidi Gidi denied access to his son by Baby Mama

The Radio Jambo breakfast host made the revelation while reacting to a photo posted by Zari Hassan, bonding with her baby Daddy Diamond Platnumz and their two kids (Tiffah and Nillan).

Gidi mentioned that he has tried everything in order to gain access to his son but all has been in vain.

“This post has warmed my heart, I have another one who has refused access to my son, nimejaribu nimechoka. We men tunapitia mambo hapa nje but we just vumilia. Mungu mbele” wrote Gidi Gidi.

The rare confession attracted lots of vibrations from his followers, many encouraging him to keep on trying while others opted to throw stones at the woman who have denied Gidi access to his son.

On Sunday, Zari Hassan jot down a message of appreciation to singer Diamond Platnumz, saluting him for being present in his kid’s life. The post is what prompted Gidi to open up.

““It takes only a brave to turn around and do the right thing. The smiles on @princess_tiffah & @princenillan are priceless. We appreciate you papa 🙏” shared Zari Hassan.

Marriage

Currently, the Radio host is married to Ziva Elijah who works in France and lives with their daughter Marie-Rose Hera Ogidi who was born in 2016. They visit each other from time to time.

Gidi is a family man who is never afraid to show off his family and time to time he is always putting up photos and short clips bonding with his daughter.

On May 21, 2020 Gidi celebrated his daughter Mari-Rose with a beautiful message upon turning a year older.

"Dear Marie-Rose, you're the best I'd ever seen. I know you have a greater future ahead. Your birthday is so precious to me that I'll never forget to wish you happy birthday.

The joy of a father is having joyful children who will also be joy to the world.

May your day be as bright as your smile and as lovely as you. Happy birthday my daughter!” reads part of the message.

He also thanked his wife Ziva Elijah for taking care of their daughter.

“Thank you @lady_z_elijah for the guidance and care that you have given to our daughter. I wish I was there to celebrate with you but COVID-19 spoilt the party. Enjoy the cake 🎂 and lots love 💘” wrote Gidi.

Family Photos- Gidi Gidi with his wife and Daughter Marie-Rose

