Zari excites fans with special Message to Diamond, shares this Family Portrait

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Zari lauded Platnumz saying takes a brave man to turn around and do the right thing, no matter what the past looks like.

Ms Hassan’s message was accompanied with a family portrait depicting the happiness in her family.

“It takes only a brave to turn around and do the right thing. The smiles on @princess_tiffah & @princenillan are priceless. We appreciate you papa 🙏” shared Zari Hassan.

Zari Hassan, Diamond Platnumz and their Kids Tiffah and Nillan Pulse Live Kenya

Chibu Dangote linked up with his family during his short trip to South Africa, days after landing in Tanzania from the United States of America.

Reactions

uncle_shamte “Mnaumiza watu mioyo yao”

zarinahnation “hii Picha inatibu vidonda vya tumbo😂”

alex_mwakideu “Beautiful. Adorable. I love seeing you guys together. ❤️❤️”

zaridieharddaily “Happiness rest is background noise family over everything ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏”

mzaziwillytuva “Family Kamili 👌 ❤️”

t_wegesa “Happiness Is for me😍😍😍😍”

Zari Hassan, Diamond Platnumz and their Kids Tiffah and Nillan Pulse Live Kenya

mariechiza “My people 🔥😍clean 👌👌”

_m.i.c.k.y.b.r.o.w.n_ “Best couple forever 👏”

chris_._tucker “You make co-parenting looks easier”

dianaevanz “No how's it possible to love someone who doesn't know me so much! I love Zari❤️”

aneno45 “You’re going to give people the biggest heart attack @zarithebosslady . Your happiness and children’s is what matters. Well done!”

strictly_nillan “Yeassssss pride aside and family first😍😍😍Mama Nillan i love how you put your kids first, you can tell they love to see Mama and Papa together and happy🙌🙌🙌. So beautiful 😭😭. Okay can we just appreciate Baba's handsome face 😍😋😋🙈🙈”

brnah7 “Most beautiful thing ave seen on the internet today”

akinyi188 “Now this @zarithebosslady is what is called "BOSS MOVES"!:

thekanivogram “Kama mmerudiana mseme. Mnatuchanganya sisi wambea tunakaa waongo😂🤣🤣🤣”

Zari Hassan, Diamond Platnumz and their Kids Tiffah and Nillan Pulse Live Kenya

Charity Event

On June 2nd 2021, Zari jetted to Tanzania in company of her kids Tiffah and Nillan for a charity event as the Softcare brand Ambassador.

Ms Hassan was received at the airport by the Wasafi team led by Diamond’s Mother Mama Dangote and Uncle Shamte.

Minutes later they were all spotted at Platnumz’s Mansion in Mbezi Beach, unwinding ahead of the scheduled event.

Zari Hassan, Diamond Platnumz and their Kids Tiffah and Nillan Pulse Live Kenya

The Album

In April 2021, Platnumz also visited his Baby Mama in order to see his kids Tiffah and Nillan, while in South Africa for the preparation of his fourth studio Album, three years after the release of ‘A Boy From Tandale’.

In November 2020, Zari maintained that she was purely in Tanzania to take Princess Tiffah and Prince Nillan to meet their father after 2 years of no see

Tiffah and Nillan had not seen their father for close to 2 and a half years since Zari broke up with Platnumz on 14th Feb 2018. At some point they were talking through their lawyers because they had fallen apart.