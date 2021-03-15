Kenyan film director, Wanuri Kahiu, has announced a major feature film project with Netflix and Hollywood actress, Lili Reinhart.

Wanuri on social media announced that she was directing the new feature film with Hollywood sensation, Lili Reinhart.

The film, Plus/Minus, will star Reinhart as Natalie, a woman, in her 20s caught between two parallel realities. In one, she takes on the role of motherhood and in another, the role of actively pursuing a career.

Wanuri is best known for her film, Rafiki, which was banned in Kenya by the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB).

She has since sued and won the case against the government for banning the film. Rafiki became the first Kenyan film to be screened at the Cannes Film festival.

Rafiki Film

She has also received several awards and nominations for the films, including the awards for Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Picture at the Africa Movie Academy Awards.