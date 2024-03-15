The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

King Kaka reacts to video of 'possessed' woman calling out his name [Video]

Lynet Okumu

Rapper King Kaka reacts after a woman seemingly 'possessed' by evil spirits calls out his name during prayers.

Rapper King Kaka
Rapper King Kaka

Kenyan rapper Kennedy Ombima, popularly known as King Kaka, recently found himself at the center of an unusual situation after a video surfaced online featuring a woman allegedly possessed by an evil spirit calling out his name.

Recommended articles

The incident occurred during a service at Pastor Ng'ang'a's Neno Evangelism Center, sparking widespread attention and reactions across social media platforms.

In the viral video, a distressed woman is seen lying on the floor while Pastor Ng'ang'a conducts prayers in the background. Pastor Ng'ang'a addresses the woman, asking her who she claims to be. To everyone's surprise, the woman responds in a distressed voice, uttering the name 'King Kaka.'

ADVERTISEMENT

This unexpected revelation visibly astonishes Pastor Ng'ang'a, who proceeds to inquire about the woman's origins, which she claims to be from the spirit world.

Pastor Ng'ang'a then kneels beside the woman and administers a substance while commanding the evil spirit within her to depart.

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with many users tagging King Kaka and drawing his attention to the bizarre occurrence.

King Kaka performing at the Coselium, Opulence In The City
King Kaka performing at the Coselium, Opulence In The City King Kaka performing at the Coselium, Opulence In The City Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to the viral video, King Kaka reposted it on his Instagram account with a humorous caption expressing his bewilderment at the situation.

He jokingly questioned how he ended up at the church without his knowledge. His lighthearted response resonated with many of his followers, who found humor in the peculiar circumstances.

King Kaka's repost of the video sparked reactions from other celebrities and social media users alike. Many chimed in with their humorous comments and expressions of surprise, further amplifying the conversation surrounding the incident.

The light-hearted banter among celebrities added an entertaining dimension to the viral video, capturing the attention of a broader audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some of the celebs who reacted on King Kaka's repost

idah_alisha Ala … kumbe uko na namesake kuzimu

ndovu_kuu Number ya simu inaisha na 666...Mi naamini huyu dem joh

mcatricky Na mbona jini yako haijui kuimba kawimbo kadogo??

ADVERTISEMENT

phil_director King unamove aje hapa nje?

caterira Nilijuanga Tu ulikuwanga BadMan 😂

sammie_kioko ukiitwa na Mchungaji unaitika

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Senegalese film 'Xalé' lights up Nairobi on International Women’s Month

Senegalese film 'Xalé' lights up Nairobi on International Women’s Month

King Kaka reacts to video of 'possessed' woman calling out his name [Video]

King Kaka reacts to video of 'possessed' woman calling out his name [Video]

Esther Wahome speaks about raising autistic son at her career peak & friends' mockery

Esther Wahome speaks about raising autistic son at her career peak & friends' mockery

Why Jeridah Andayi keeps her husband out of the limelight

Why Jeridah Andayi keeps her husband out of the limelight

'Blackish' star thanks Nairobi doctors for saving her life in 9-hour surgery

'Blackish' star thanks Nairobi doctors for saving her life in 9-hour surgery

Supermodel Nadia! KTN's Zubeida Kananu flaunts all-grown teenage daughter

Supermodel Nadia! KTN's Zubeida Kananu flaunts all-grown teenage daughter

Vybz Kartel's Biography: Early life, music, prison, life-threatening illness & 7 kids

Vybz Kartel's Biography: Early life, music, prison, life-threatening illness & 7 kids

Trevor finally answers the big question: Why he broke up with Eve

Trevor finally answers the big question: Why he broke up with Eve

How Lenana Kariba's wife handles his intimate acting scenes

How Lenana Kariba's wife handles his intimate acting scenes

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Amber Ray and fiancé Kennedy Rapudo ( Instagram)

Inside Amber Ray's lavish lifestyle: A peek into her Sh1.5 million monthly expenses

Milly Chebby ( Instagram)

Terence Creative doesn't own a G-Wagon - Milly Chebby

Kenyan TikToker Moya David

Moya David details impact of losing TikTok account & backup plan if recovery fails

Music producer Mavo on the Beat

Business acumen producer Mavo on The Beat uses to make up to Sh200K per song