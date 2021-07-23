Rayvanny steals the show at Mother-In-law’s lavish Party, showers her with Money

Video’s seen by Pulse Live, captures Vanny Boy "chopping money", as he rewards his Mother-In-law for turning a year older.

Clips from the exquisite Birthday party have become a topic of discussion in Tanzania, with a number of gossip sites re-sharing them with different captions. The party was put together by Bongo Movie Director and actress Lamatah and was graced by close friends and family members.

“More Years, More Success!!! Happy birthday momy @kajalafrida” reads Rayvanny’s message to Kajala. She replied “Thank you son 🙏🏽😘”.

Rayvanny, Paula Kajala and Frida Kajala Pulse Live Kenya

On Friday, a thankful Kajala expressed gratitude towards everyone who turned up for the Birthday party.

“I WANT TO SAY THANK YOU

To the rare few individuals in my life who have listened without judgement, spoken without prejudice, helped me without entitlement and love me without any conditions. These are now my family not friends anymore😊.

Ahsanteni sana kwa kunipa furaha na kicheko kwenye siku yangu muhimu.......and thank you so much for the birthday wishes you people mean a lot to me. Mungu awabariki I love you guys so very much😍😍❤️

Lamata ulitisha sana🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 ila unapenda kulia kipenzi changu @lamataleah @lamataleah Video by @cherehani1” wrote Frida Kajala.

Rayvanny’s girlfriend Paula Kajala also penned down a beautiful message to her mother, upon turning a year older.

"Happy birthday my everything❤️ @kajalafrida

I love you so much Mom and I want to thank you for making me who I am today 💕The amount of joy I feel when I’m with you is unsurpassed and beyond my wildest dreams. I love the time we spend together chatting, talking, and laughing the days away. Each birthday that we celebrate together is the best one yet. You are indeed a gift from God, and your love for me made me into the woman I am today❤️😍 @kajalafrida”

“Nothing makes me happier than seeing you happy and smiling🥰I hope this birthday is the best one yet❤️🎂 You are the best mom a girl could ask for. I feel so blessed to have you in my life💖 @kajalafrida” reads Puala’s message to her mother.

Rayvanny, Paula Kajala and Frida Kajala Pulse Live Kenya

On July 15, Frida Kajala also jot down a heartwarming message to daughter Paula Kajala.

Kajala was the talk of town after she was spotted serving food for Rayvanny and at her daughter’s birthday party.

“For my lovely dada Pau, Happy birthday!!

Your future does not lie in front of you, it lies deep inside you. Life is not about finding yourself it’s about creating yourself. When life become rollercoaster, climb in front seat, throw your arms in the air and enjoy the ride😀😀😀. Mimi kama mama yako kazi yangu kubwa ni kukuombea Mungu azidi kukubariki yeye pekee ndiyo anaijua jana yako, leo yako na hata kesho yako ameshaipanga tayari😍. One thing to remember, find the joy in all choices you make. Remember in the end good girls always win, so be a good girl.

Never forget I will love you forever, for always❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Happy birthday my DAUGHTER @therealpaulahkajala” wrote Frida Kajala.