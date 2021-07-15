Rayvanny’s heartwarming message to Bae Paula as she turns a year older (Photos)

Taking to his official Instagram page, Vanny Boy confessed his love for Paula, saying even Rose-flowers are jealous of her.

“🌹🌹🌹 Even these flowers are jealous of your beauty 🌹🌹🌹🌹 Happy Birthday Bonnie @therealpaulahkajala” wrote Rayvanny.

Upon seeing the message, Paula replied; “Thank you clyde❤️ I love you”

Paula Kajala and Rayvanny (Courtesy) Pulse Live Kenya

Excitement

The Birthday message excited a section of Vanny Boy’s fans and followers who joined the conversation, to wish their Instagram In-law a happy Birthday.

This is the first time the Next Level Music CEO is is sharing Paula’s pictures with a clear caption. Previously, the two who went public with their relationship on February 14, 2021, have been trying had to hide their affair from the public for some time now.

The photos posted by Rayvanny have so far attracted over 11K comments and 176K likes within hours.

Mother to Daughter

Actress Frida Kajala also took to social media to wish her daughter a happy Birthday.

“For my lovely dada Pau, Happy birthday!!

Your future does not lie in front of you, it lies deep inside you. Life is not about finding yourself it’s about creating yourself. When life become rollercoaster, climb in front seat, throw your arms in the air and enjoy the ride😀😀😀. Mimi kama mama yako kazi yangu kubwa ni kukuombea Mungu azidi kukubariki yeye pekee ndiyo anaijua jana yako, leo yako na hata kesho yako ameshaipanga tayari😍. One thing to remember, find the joy in all choices you make. Remember in the end good girls always win, so be a good girl.

Never forget I will love you forever, for always❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Happy birthday my DAUGHTER @therealpaulahkajala” wrote Kajala.

Raising Eyebrows

On Monday, the singer had raised eyebrows among his 6.8 million followers, after sharing Paula’s photo with no caption.

The photo in question has so far attracted over 179K likes and 10K comments, with many asking the singer to say a word.

Paula is the daughter to Bongo Movie actress Frida Kajala Masanja who previously dated Harmonize before breaking up after only two months.

Rayvanny and Paula were first rumoured to be an item on February 14, 2021, after Vanny Boy shared video's getting cozy with her.

The act resulted to a police case after the Kiuno hit-maker was accused of dating a student. Months later the two (Vanny and Paula) were back together again, during an expose where Harmonize was blasted for seducing Paula at a time he was dating her mother.

The act also resulted to a police case after Paula and her mother were accused of leaking Harmonize’s nudes through Rayvanny.

Baby Mama

Previously, Rayvanny used to date Fahyma aka Fahyvanny and together they have a son named Jaydan.

In April 2021, Fahyvanny made some damming allegations against Rayvanny stating that he had neglected his own family, at the expense of his new relationship.

The Award-Winning FashionPreneur said that Rayvanny should just forget about them (Fayma and Son) and concentrated on his new relationship, instead of frustrating her for no good reason.

"Nimekubali kutukanwa kubeba maumivu yote nikijuwa navumilia kwa mtu ambae ni wa muhimu kwangu kumbe najidanganya mwenyewe. Imetosha sasa siwezi tenaa endlelea na huu mchezo ambayo hauna mwisho sitakii” added an angry Fahyma.