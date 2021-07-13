Rayvanny parades his new girlfriend on Instagram & fans can’t keep calm (Photo)

On Monday, Vanny Boy raised eyebrows among his 6.8 million followers, after sharing Paula’s photo with no caption.

The photo in question has so far attracted over 131K likes and 9K comments, with many asking the singer to say a word.

Paula is the daughter to Bongo Movie actress Frida Kajala Masanja who previously dated Harmonize before breaking up after only two months.

Rayvanny and Paula were first rumoured to be an item on February 14, 2021, after Vanny Boy shared video's getting cozy with her.

The act resulted to a police case after the Kiuno hit-maker was accused of dating a student. Months later the two (Vanny and Paula) were back together again, during an expose where Harmonize was blasted for seducing Paula at a time he was dating her mother.

The act also resulted to a police case after Puala and her mother were accused of leaking Harmonize’s nudes through Rayvanny.

Rayvanny and Puala Kajala Pulse Live Kenya

Harmonize dragged Rayvanny, Paula, Bab Levo, Frida Kajala and Wasafi FM’s Diva the Bwase to court over defamation claims.

The case is yet to be concluded.

On May 21, Rayvanny put up a photo on his Instagram, holding a lady (Paula) with only their backs facing the camera.

Netizens were quick to join dots by re-surfacing Paula’s photos rocking same clothes as the lady in Vanny Boy’s post, an affirmation that the two are officially an item.

Rayvanny and Paula Kajala Pulse Live Kenya

“Duniani wakati mwingine kuna vitu tunavifanya ambavyo pengine kwa macho yetu ya ujana tunaona ni sahihi lakini tunasahau upande mwingine wa pili ambao ni wazazi wanaoumia kwa namna moja au nyingine . Nichukue nafasi hii kumuomba radhi dada angu @kajalafrida na kuwaomba radhi wazazi na yoyote ambaye nilimkwaza kwa kupost video ambayo inawezekana imetafsiriwa vibaya ...kwasababu sisi ni binadamu na kamwe hatuwezi kukamilika,” reads Rayvanny’s apology to Paul’a mother.

Puala Kajala's photo

Rayvanny and Puala Kajala Pulse Live Kenya

Rayvanny and Puala Kajala Pulse Live Kenya