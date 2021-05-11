Rayvanny over the Moon as he completes Collabo with Colombian Superstar Maluma

Next Level Music CEO Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa aka Rayvanny is over the moon after completing a collabo with Colombian singer Juan Luis Londoño Arias, known professionally as Maluma.
In an update seen by Pulse Live, Vanny Boy mentioned that all is ready for his International collaboration with Maluma; one of the biggest Reggaeton stars in the world.
The WCB signee jumped on the Tetema Remix with Maluma after he (Maluma) was spotted jamming to the Tune after days ago.
"CHUI X @maluma DONE 🙏 Tell them am Coming 🐆🐆🐆 🔥🔥🔥🔥🎬🎬🎬🦅🦅🦅🎬🎬🎬🎬 ask @maluma when we drop it ? 😂😂” shared Vanny Boy.
On April 7, Vanny Boy put up an appreciation post, saluting Maluma for ‘vibing’ with his Sound, an act that has now resulted to #TetemaRemix.
While on holiday with a few of his friends, Maluma shared a short clip with his over 58 Million followers; listening to Tetema a song that Rayvanny featured Diamond Platnumz back in February 2019. The song so far has garnered over 55 million views and stands as Rayvanny’s most remixed song.
The first remix was between; Rayvanny Ft Patoranking, Zlatan and Diamond Platnumz and the second one included; Pitbull, Mohombi, Jeon and Diamond Platnumz.
Maluma is among the biggest superstars in Colombia and so far he has 27 million Subscribers with over 17 Billion views on YouTube (17,349,169,453 views).
He has a number of singles that have charted within the top 10 on Billboard Hot Latin Songs, including "Felices los 4", "Borró Cassette", and "Corazón".
His collaborative efforts "Chantaje" with Shakira and "Medellín" with Madonna have reached the top of the Hot Latin Songs and the Dance Club Songs chart, respectively.
He has worked with other international artists, such as Ricky Martin, J Balvin, and The Weeknd. Maluma has won a Latin Grammy Award, an MTV Video Music Award, two Latin American Music Awards, and been nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album.
