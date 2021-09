Reactions as Eric Omondi endorses Jimmy Wanjigi for Presidency come 2022

After weeks of speculations and much anticipated announcement from the President Of Comedy Africa, it turned out that Omondi had been picked as Jimmy Wanjigi’s influencer under the tag #FagiaWote.

“Vijana tunahitaji Rais mwenye anatuelewa, tunahitaji Rais mwenye anatujali, vijana tunahitaji mtu Fresh, mtu hajakuwa kwa ofisi, Vijana tunahitaji Rais mwenye anaelewa Biashara, Vijana tunahitaji Jimmy Wanjigi, Vijana tuna-endorse Jimmy Wanjigi, Eric Omondi nina-endorse Jimmy Wanjigi. Eric Omondi na Jimmy Wanjigi na kunawafagia wote” said Omondi in a video.

Eric Omondi lands at Moran Lounge for Luo Brunch in a Chopper Pulse Live Kenya

Omondi’s declarations elicited mixed reactions among his followers, with a section saying he has been paid to do the Job.

Others argued that Omondi should just stick to comedy instead of trying to mobilize Youths to vote for Jimmy Wanjigi.

For the past few weeks, Omondi has been making headlines with claims that he has the biggest announcement ever, but now it turns out that he was just trying to lobby support for Jimmy Wanjigi who will be running for Presidency on an ODM ticket.

Eric Omondi endorses Jimmy Wanjigi Pulse Live Kenya

Reactions

djjoemfalme “Eh hapa bro kidogo tricky 😂”

xclusivedeejay “So vijana we should rely on a 60 year old billionaire to help us ?? 🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️ vijana kweli tunapangwa tu kama kawa”

karenzo.nyamu “Eric piga hustle. I hope amekulambisha fiti ama tumuanike 😂😂”

lisa_kiki “We saw this coming though 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️

You could have just countinued na vijana initiative Bila endorsing any president 🤦‍♀️”

hypegadkenya “Umetumwa... Mwambie umepata hatuko buanaa 😂😂😂”

davidbabu “Sikua nmemaliza video.Nmerudi ku delete comment yangu siioni.Mambo ya jimmy tawe.No!”

itschanzu “Buda peleka hiyo injili yako huko”

victormutua_ “Jimmy Wanjigi 😂😂😂Ah bora ni comedy unafanya hauko serious😩”

zikymtanah “Buda Umekula pekeako kelele tupige sisi😂😂😂”

silvah.mistarish.genge “In Jalango's voice "we have been played..."

ngash4real “Hapo kwa Jimmy Wanjigi ndio umeanguka na tumbo”

kevinsky9 “😍so wanjigi or whatever his name is ni youth😂😂..enyewe uko na jokes..”

charles_ndolo “😂😂 nilikuwa nafikiria kuna kitu ya maana mpaka nikafika hiyo part ya endorsement”

djlyta “Umesahau kuweka Paid Partnership 😂”

ndungu_tosh “Jimi wanjigi amekuangushia kakiru mzuri sana😂😂😂😂”

masila_justus “Kufagia iko sawa ,lakini hapo kwa jimmy wajingo ndio nguvu imeishia”