Content creator Miss Njagi seems to be facing challenges on the online space, particularly on TikTok.
Reasons for TikTok bans & Miss Njagi's move after losing 2nd account with 418K followers
Miss Njagi lost her first account that had surpassed 1 millions and recently lost another account which had already surpassed 400K followers
Recommended articles
This comes after her second TikTok account was banned, despite amassing 418K followers.
This follows the ban of her first account, which had over 1 million followers. Njagi took to her Instagram page to express her disappointment sarcastically, questioning why some individuals seem intent on ensuring her downfall.
"Aaah TikTok mnanibamba tu lazima you make sure account imeenda, hata mfanye nini Mungu naye haniachi," she wrote on her Instagram page.
Following the ban, Miss Njagi has created another account, which she is slowly rebuilding. So far, she has crossed 1000 followers.
In defense of Miss Njagi, content creator Kris Baby condemned the actions of those responsible for the bans.
"This goes out to fellow creators, it is high time we raise awareness on toxicity on TikTok where they decide to pick up on someone and hate for nothing it does not make sense someone losses their account thrice," said Kris Baby.
"I am just challenging those of us who have grown through TikTok to speak up and say something, this needs to stop," Kris Baby added.
Miss Njagi lost her first account after being mistaken for underage due to her youthful appearance.
Several reasons can lead to users being banned on TikTok. These include:
- Violating community guidelines, such as hate speech, harassment, or nudity.
- Intellectual property infringement, including unauthorized use of copyrighted material.
- Engaging in spamming or scamming activities.
- Underage users violating platform age restrictions.
- Participating in or promoting dangerous challenges.
- Violating TikTok's terms of service, including creating multiple accounts or engaging in prohibited commercial activities.
- Cyberbullying and harassment.
- Sharing inappropriate or explicit content.
- Violating local laws and regulations.
- Repeated violations of TikTok's policies, which may result in permanent account bans.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke