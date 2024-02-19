Reasons for TikTok bans & Miss Njagi's move after losing 2nd account with 418K followers

This comes after her second TikTok account was banned, despite amassing 418K followers.

This follows the ban of her first account, which had over 1 million followers. Njagi took to her Instagram page to express her disappointment sarcastically, questioning why some individuals seem intent on ensuring her downfall.

"Aaah TikTok mnanibamba tu lazima you make sure account imeenda, hata mfanye nini Mungu naye haniachi," she wrote on her Instagram page.

Following the ban, Miss Njagi has created another account, which she is slowly rebuilding. So far, she has crossed 1000 followers.

Content creator Miss Njagi Pulse Live Kenya

In defense of Miss Njagi, content creator Kris Baby condemned the actions of those responsible for the bans.

"This goes out to fellow creators, it is high time we raise awareness on toxicity on TikTok where they decide to pick up on someone and hate for nothing it does not make sense someone losses their account thrice," said Kris Baby.

"I am just challenging those of us who have grown through TikTok to speak up and say something, this needs to stop," Kris Baby added.

Miss Njagi lost her first account after being mistaken for underage due to her youthful appearance.

