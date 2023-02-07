ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Vixen in 'Zuwena' video breaks down after meeting with Diamond [Video]

Amos Robi

The vixen said working with Diamond had earned her respect

Diamond Platnumz and Actress Recho Elias (Zuwena)
Diamond Platnumz and Actress Recho Elias (Zuwena)

The video vixen behind Diamond Platnumz’s new video ‘Zuwena’ was moved to tears after meeting the star.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Recho Elias was overwhelmed by emotions as she embraced the Bongo Flava star thanking him for the opportunity to work together in his new song saying Diamond made her get respect.

"Umeniheshimisha (You've made me be respected)" the vixen said.

The actress paid tribute to Diamond praying for more blessings on the star.

“Naamini kabisa Mimi bila kaka yangu/ boss wangu Diamond Platnumz nisingeweza kabisa kuwa huyu zuwena😭😭 hii inaaminisha kabisa "umelala maskini unaamka tajiri.

“Naomba MWENYEZI MUNGU akulinde / akutunze uishi maisha marefu zaidi na zaidi baba anguh🙏🙏🙏

“(I believe without my brother Diamond Platnumz I would not be 'Zuwena', it means i slept poor and woke up rich. I pray that God protects you so that you have a longer life),” Recho said.

READ: Hii imeenda! Director Trevor reacts after Harmonize's reply to Eve Mungai's post

Diamond asked Stakeholders of the Performing Arts to give the actress who has earned the named 'Zuwena' a chance to showcase the great talent she has.

‘Zuwena’ which was released on Friday February 4 has since garnered more than 3.9 million views on YouTube.

Besides ‘Zuwena’ the WCB Boss also dropped another song titled ‘Yatapita’ which reminded his fans of his his early days in the music industry.

'Yatapita', just like 'Mbagala' one of his first songs, is a portrait of the reality of a broke young man who is in love with a beautiful woman and is struggling to make a life.

READ: Photo of Wema Sepetu & bae Whozu sparks debates after fans noticed slight bulge

On the other hand, 'Zuwena' is a sweet melody with very emotional and educative lyrics portraying the life of a woman (Zuwena) whose life takes a dark turn following the death of her spouse.

The two songs have gained popularity on social media platforms such as TikTok, where fans are already dancing and singing along to the lyrics.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Stay single, stay rich - Why Harmonize is not ready to fall in love again

Stay single, stay rich - Why Harmonize is not ready to fall in love again

Vivian introduces the new man in her life [Screenshot]

Vivian introduces the new man in her life [Screenshot]

Vixen in 'Zuwena' video breaks down after meeting with Diamond [Video]

Vixen in 'Zuwena' video breaks down after meeting with Diamond [Video]

CNN rewards Larry Madowo with his own weekly show [Details]

CNN rewards Larry Madowo with his own weekly show [Details]

Legendary Tanzanian singer Ray C expecting 1st child [Video]

Legendary Tanzanian singer Ray C expecting 1st child [Video]

Mr. Eazi calls out Bad Bunny for copyright infringement

Mr. Eazi calls out Bad Bunny for copyright infringement

Is Tems really the first Nigerian woman to win a Grammy?

Is Tems really the first Nigerian woman to win a Grammy?

Gospel ministry is inspired by the Holy Spirit - Daddy Owen responds to Eric Omondi

Gospel ministry is inspired by the Holy Spirit - Daddy Owen responds to Eric Omondi

Jimmy Gait speaks after being put on the spot by Eric Omondi

Jimmy Gait speaks after being put on the spot by Eric Omondi

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan content creator, David Ndegwa popularly known as Thee Pluto

Thee Pluto drags local TV station to court after months of frustrations

Murugi Munyi acquires new luxury Land Rover Discovery

Murugi Munyi buys herself new multi-million SUV [Photos]

Sauti Sol lead singer Bien Aime Baraza

Bien reaches out to female fan caught up in grinding incident

Kevin Mboya on a plane

Soft life: Kevin Mboya enjoys flight to Mombasa for paid holiday