Vixen in 'Zuwena' video breaks down after meeting with Diamond [Video]

Recho Elias was overwhelmed by emotions as she embraced the Bongo Flava star thanking him for the opportunity to work together in his new song saying Diamond made her get respect.

"Umeniheshimisha (You've made me be respected)" the vixen said.

The actress paid tribute to Diamond praying for more blessings on the star.

“Naamini kabisa Mimi bila kaka yangu/ boss wangu Diamond Platnumz nisingeweza kabisa kuwa huyu zuwena😭😭 hii inaaminisha kabisa "umelala maskini unaamka tajiri.

“Naomba MWENYEZI MUNGU akulinde / akutunze uishi maisha marefu zaidi na zaidi baba anguh🙏🙏🙏

“(I believe without my brother Diamond Platnumz I would not be 'Zuwena', it means i slept poor and woke up rich. I pray that God protects you so that you have a longer life),” Recho said.

Diamond asked Stakeholders of the Performing Arts to give the actress who has earned the named 'Zuwena' a chance to showcase the great talent she has.

‘Zuwena’ which was released on Friday February 4 has since garnered more than 3.9 million views on YouTube.

Besides ‘Zuwena’ the WCB Boss also dropped another song titled ‘Yatapita’ which reminded his fans of his his early days in the music industry.

'Yatapita', just like 'Mbagala' one of his first songs, is a portrait of the reality of a broke young man who is in love with a beautiful woman and is struggling to make a life.

On the other hand, 'Zuwena' is a sweet melody with very emotional and educative lyrics portraying the life of a woman (Zuwena) whose life takes a dark turn following the death of her spouse.