Hii imeenda! Director Trevor reacts after Harmonize's reply to Eve Mungai's post

Amos Robi

Harmonize was in the country for a show in Embu County over the weekend.

Eve Mungai interveweing Harmonize
Eve Mungai interveweing Harmonize

Content creator Director Trevor made a light moment after Tanzania star Harmonize appreciated his girlfriend Eve Mungai.

Harmonize was in the country for the first time this year when he performed in Embu.

The light moment emanated from a post shared by Eve Mungai where she reminded her fans that she would be at the Harmonize concert in Embu to which the singer responded by saying “Queen”.

The reaction by Harmonize caused Director to make a light moment from the comment saying: “Hii imeenda! (She's taken).

Eve Mungai and boyfriend Director Trevor
Eve Mungai and boyfriend Director Trevor

READ: Eve Mungai's promise to boyfriend Director Trevor on 5th anniversary

Eve and Director Trevor on January 26 celebrated their 5th anniversary, during the anniversary, Eve assured her boyfriend of her eternal love.

“I always thank God for bringing you in my life, you’re such a blessing and my most outstanding achievement, I will love you today and forever,” Eve wrote.

In Embu, Eve Mungai had the chance to meet her fans who stayed till dawn to meet her.

“Yesterday night was epic! It was so heartwarming meeting Team Mungai Eve in Embu. I love you all so much. Thank you for the support may the Lord bless you for me. Yaani mlingoja hadi asubuhi (You even stayed until morning) wow, you guys are the best,” she wrote on her Instagram.

Eve Mungai and Boyfriend Director Trevor
Eve Mungai and Boyfriend Director Trevor

READ: Harmonize's unexpected statement about Diamond

On Saturday, February 4, Harmonize thrilled fans in Embu on his maiden visit to the country this year.

The packed venue saw the singer's fans camp outside as it could not contain all of them, with the star promising a bigger venue for his next show in the county.

"Thank you & sorry for everyone who was outside... Stadium next show. Embu nitarudi," Harmonize shared with his fans.

The singer who has been in the country severally over the past few months was being awaited by huge crowds who chanted his name as he made his way to the venue.

READ: Harmonize responds to claims of having an affair with vixen on 'Amelowa' video

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
