Phil Director shares the pain of experiencing 2 divorces

Philit Productions CEO, Philip Karanja, has sparked significant conversation among Kenyans after sharing a bold message during the Finance Bill protests.

The well-known film producer and director joined thousands of Kenyans in Nairobi under the 'Occupy Parliament' banner, showing his solidarity with the public's opposition to the Finance Bill 2024.

The protests, organized to oppose the Finance Bill 2024, saw many Kenyans, including several celebrities, take to the streets.

The bill, which has been criticisised for its potential negative impact on the common citizen, has united people from various walks of life in protest.

Phil Director's bold message captures attention

Karanja, a father of one, carried a placard with a message that resonated deeply with many protesters and fans alike.

The placard read, "Ata bado sijapona and am on my second divorce with the government" (I have not even healed and am already on the second divorce with the government).

This powerful statement, reflecting his frustration with the government, quickly went viral, earning him praise for his courage and candidness.

Kenyans on social media praised Karanja for his bravery and the creative way he expressed his discontent.

Many applauded his ability to relate personal struggles to the broader political issues affecting the country, making his message both relatable and impactful. He separated from his ex-wife Kate Actress in September 2023, thus his first divorce.

His message on the placard was humorous yet powerful, conveying that he hadn't healed from the pain of his first divorce, and now the government is inflicting pain on him again.

Karanja's public stance during the protests comes almost a year after his separation from his ex-wife, actress Kate Kamau, popularly known as Kate Actress.

The couple, who were married for over five years, announced their separation in September 2022.

In a joint statement shared on their Instagram stories, Karanja and Kamau revealed that they had decided to end their marriage a while ago but chose to keep the matter private initially.

The statement read, "We came to a conclusion to end our marriage a long while ago and separated. We sincerely request everyone to honour our wishes for privacy for us and our children. Signed Kate and Phil."

Karanja also took to Instagram to affirm their separation, requesting privacy from the public to allow them to move on with their lives.

He wrote, "Hii ni Mambo ya watu wawili, but allow us to add you to the group chat kidogo, so we can proceed with our lives bila story mob. Kate and I remain as friends, co-parenting and business partners."

Phil Karanja and Kate Kamau's relationship

Karanja and Kamau tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club in November 2017.

They have a daughter together and were also raising Kate's son from a previous relationship. Despite their separation, they have committed to co-parenting their children and maintaining their business partnership.

Philip Karanja's involvement in the Finance Bill protests highlights his commitment to social and political issues affecting Kenyans.

