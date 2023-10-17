The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Relationship commitment that turned sour for Lydia Wanjiru

Amos Robi

So committed was Lydia that she even assisted the man's mum with finances every month

Content creator Lydia Wanjiru
Content creator Lydia Wanjiru

Relationship content creator Lydia Wanjiru has shared the story of how she was used by her boyfriend, who turned out to be seeing other girls.

Lydia, who was living with the man, revealed that she used to perform the duties of a wife when she was just a girlfriend, something she says many girls should stop doing.

Speaking to Massawe Japani on Radio Jambo, Wanjiru revealed that the man she was dating was seeing two other women without her knowledge until it eventually came to light.

On the day she knew, the content creator revealed she had forgotten to turn off the kitchen tap, and when she came home from work, she found her house flooded.

Her then-man had told her she had travelled home to see her mother. She then called him to assist her in finding someone who could help her clean up the mess. His calls were not going through, which prompted her to call his mum.

Lydia Wanjiru
Lydia Wanjiru Pulse Live Kenya

To her alleged surprise, his mum had not seen her son for over three months, and all the times he had been saying he was at home, he was never there.

Her alleged digging eventually unearthed the truth that her man was seeing two other women, whom he used to spend some weekends with at their place.

As for why he never brought the women to his place, Wanjiru said the man told the girls he was living with his younger sister, who was in college, making it inappropriate for them to visit.

Surprisingly, Wanjiru had already been introduced to her man's mum, which somehow convinced her she was the one.

Lydia Wanjiru
Lydia Wanjiru Pulse Live Kenya

So committed was Wanjiru that she even assisted with house finances, not just at home but also for her man's family.

Today, Wanjiru discourages women from playing wife duties when they are just girlfriends.

Amos Robi
