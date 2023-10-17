Relationship commitment that turned sour for Lydia Wanjiru

Lydia, who was living with the man, revealed that she used to perform the duties of a wife when she was just a girlfriend, something she says many girls should stop doing.

Speaking to Massawe Japani on Radio Jambo, Wanjiru revealed that the man she was dating was seeing two other women without her knowledge until it eventually came to light.

On the day she knew, the content creator revealed she had forgotten to turn off the kitchen tap, and when she came home from work, she found her house flooded.

Her then-man had told her she had travelled home to see her mother. She then called him to assist her in finding someone who could help her clean up the mess. His calls were not going through, which prompted her to call his mum.

To her alleged surprise, his mum had not seen her son for over three months, and all the times he had been saying he was at home, he was never there.

Her alleged digging eventually unearthed the truth that her man was seeing two other women, whom he used to spend some weekends with at their place.

As for why he never brought the women to his place, Wanjiru said the man told the girls he was living with his younger sister, who was in college, making it inappropriate for them to visit.

Surprisingly, Wanjiru had already been introduced to her man's mum, which somehow convinced her she was the one.

So committed was Wanjiru that she even assisted with house finances, not just at home but also for her man's family.

