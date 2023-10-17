The sports category has moved to a new website.

11 things that sell out cheating men in relationships

Fabian Simiyu

Uncover the 11 telltale signs that can expose cheating men in relationships, providing insight into their unfaithful behaviors.

A man looking at his phone
A man looking at his phone

Cheating in a relationship can cause irreparable damage to trust and intimacy.

While both men and women can be unfaithful partners, this article focuses on identifying some common signs that might indicate a man is cheating in a relationship.

Recognising these signs can help ladies address the issues in their relationship and decide how to move forward.

Man speaking on phone next to a sleeping lady
Man speaking on phone next to a sleeping lady Pulse Live Kenya
One of the first signs that can sell out men in cheating relationships is emotional distancing.

A man who is cheating may become emotionally unavailable to his partner. He might seem detached, uninterested in sharing feelings, or withdrawn.

This emotional gap can create a sense of distance and loneliness for his partner.

Privacy is essential in any relationship, but a sudden and excessive need for privacy might raise suspicions.

If your man starts guarding his phone, becomes secretive about his whereabouts, or locks his devices with new passwords, it could be a sign of cheating. Men often resort to these measures to hide their extramarital activities.

Man hiding behind a wall
Man hiding behind a wall Pulse Live Kenya
Cheating often results in decreased intimacy in the primary relationship. A cheating man might avoid physical affection, such as hugging, kissing, or holding hands.

Sexual intimacy may also decline significantly, as the emotional connection between the couple weakens.

Sudden changes in daily routines and habits can raise suspicions. A man who starts coming home late without valid reasons or frequently engages in activities without explanation might be involved in a cheating relationship.

These changes can be a red flag that warrants further investigation.

Men who cheat often become more secretive about their activities. They may guard their phone, avoid discussing their plans, or refuse to share their whereabouts. Secrecy can fuel mistrust and anxiety in the relationship.

Aman looking at his phone
Aman looking at his phone Pulse Live Kenya

Infidelity can lead to emotional turmoil in a man's life. Frequent mood swings, erratic behavior, and irritability can be signs that something is amiss.

These mood shifts may result from the internal conflict between maintaining a secret relationship and carrying on with their primary partner.

A cheating man might become defensive when questioned about his behaviour or accused of infidelity.

He may avoid conversations about the relationship altogether. This defensiveness and avoidance can be an attempt to deflect attention from his actions.

Communication patterns in a relationship can reveal signs of cheating. A man who is cheating may suddenly change the way he communicates with his partner.

Couple arguing
Couple arguing Pulse Ghana

He may become overly critical, argumentative, or dismissive. Alternatively, he may communicate less frequently or seem uninterested in meaningful conversations.

Frequent unexplained absences or mysterious outings are also cause for concern.

If your partner often has reasons for being away, especially during odd hours, it might indicate infidelity. Cheating men often use these absences to meet with their extramarital partners.

Men who cheat may become more conscious of their appearance and grooming habits. They might start working out more, changing their style, or using new cologne.

Smartly dressed man
Smartly dressed man Pulse Live Kenya
These efforts could indicate an attempt to impress or maintain the interest of their secret partner.

Cheating men often struggle to keep their stories straight, leading to inconsistencies in their explanations.

If you notice that your partner's stories don't align or change over time, it may be a sign that he is hiding something.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

