Sheila Kwambox, the vibrant and energetic radio presenter known for her lively personality and impressive dance moves, has become a household name in the Kenyan entertainment industry, particularly as the host of Kiss FM's morning show.
12 surprising things you din't know about radio presenter Sheila Kwambox
From basketball career to relationship status & winning Miss Tourism Kenya, here are 12 surprising things you didn't know about Kiss 100 presenter Sheila Kwambox
While many might be familiar with her public persona, there's more to Kwambox than meets the eye. Let's delve into 11 aspects of her life that you probably didn't know.
Kisii roots
Despite being born in Nairobi, Sheila Kwambox's roots trace back to Kisii through her mother.
This connection to the Kisii culture adds an extra layer to her identity, enriching her background.
Not married
While she graces the airwaves and social scenes with her charm, Kwambox has never disclosed whether she is married or committed on the relationship front.
This means she remains unattached until someone decides to put a ring on it.
A tough childhood
Kwambox previously shared the challenges of her early life, recounting a period when her family had to auction their belongings as a survival strategy.
This adversity significantly shaped her character and instilled a firm belief in maintaining a positive outlook despite life's hurdles.
TV reporter
Sheila Kwambox started her career as part of the team that launched K24, working alongside notable presenters.
However, she later explored different career avenues, showcasing her versatility in the media industry.
Basketball player
Before gracing the airwaves, Kwambox was a basketball player in the league. A knee injury halted her basketball career, but her mother's encouragement led her to explore new paths, eventually steering her towards media and even participating in the Miss Tourism pageant.
Miss Tourism Kenya 2005
In 2005, Sheila Kwambox claimed the prestigious title of Miss Tourism Kenya, showcasing not only her charisma but also her grace and poise on the beauty pageant stage.
Participated in Big Brother Africa (2008)
Big Brother Africa is the African version of the international reality television franchise Big Brother created by producer John de Mol in 1997.
Kwambox is straight
Sheila Kwambox has often faced questions about her sexual orientation due to her tomboy demeanor. However, she has clarified that she is straight, dispelling any misconceptions about her romantic inclinations.
Work at HomeBoyz Radio
When Standard Group introduced Vybez, a Kenyan all-reggae and Dancehall station, in 2019, Kwambox was presented as the host of the morning show.
During her seven-year tenure at HomeBoyz Radio, Kwambox became a beloved figure, especially among the youth, and also co-hosted the afternoon drive show.
Work at Vybez Radio
Kwambox worked at Vybez Radio until January 2023, when she joined Kiss FM's morning show, replacing Kamene Goro.
An extrovert
Proudly People-Oriented Describing herself as a "people person," Kwambox takes pride in accepting her flaws and embracing her extroverted nature. Her openness and sociable demeanor resonate with her audience.
Beyond the mic
Apart from her media roles, Kwambox has showcased her versatility as a creative director and an MC.
