The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

12 surprising things you din't know about radio presenter Sheila Kwambox

Lynet Okumu

From basketball career to relationship status & winning Miss Tourism Kenya, here are 12 surprising things you didn't know about Kiss 100 presenter Sheila Kwambox

Kwambox
Kwambox

Sheila Kwambox, the vibrant and energetic radio presenter known for her lively personality and impressive dance moves, has become a household name in the Kenyan entertainment industry, particularly as the host of Kiss FM's morning show.

Recommended articles

While many might be familiar with her public persona, there's more to Kwambox than meets the eye. Let's delve into 11 aspects of her life that you probably didn't know.

Despite being born in Nairobi, Sheila Kwambox's roots trace back to Kisii through her mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

This connection to the Kisii culture adds an extra layer to her identity, enriching her background.

Kwambox
Kwambox Pulse Live Kenya

While she graces the airwaves and social scenes with her charm, Kwambox has never disclosed whether she is married or committed on the relationship front.

This means she remains unattached until someone decides to put a ring on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwambox previously shared the challenges of her early life, recounting a period when her family had to auction their belongings as a survival strategy.

This adversity significantly shaped her character and instilled a firm belief in maintaining a positive outlook despite life's hurdles.

Sheila Kwambox started her career as part of the team that launched K24, working alongside notable presenters.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, she later explored different career avenues, showcasing her versatility in the media industry.

Kwambox
Kwambox Pulse Live Kenya

Before gracing the airwaves, Kwambox was a basketball player in the league. A knee injury halted her basketball career, but her mother's encouragement led her to explore new paths, eventually steering her towards media and even participating in the Miss Tourism pageant.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2005, Sheila Kwambox claimed the prestigious title of Miss Tourism Kenya, showcasing not only her charisma but also her grace and poise on the beauty pageant stage.

Big Brother Africa is the African version of the international reality television franchise Big Brother created by producer John de Mol in 1997.

Kiss FM Radio Host Kwambox
Kiss FM Radio Host Kwambox Kiss FM Radio Host Kwambox Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Sheila Kwambox has often faced questions about her sexual orientation due to her tomboy demeanor. However, she has clarified that she is straight, dispelling any misconceptions about her romantic inclinations.

When Standard Group introduced Vybez, a Kenyan all-reggae and Dancehall station, in 2019, Kwambox was presented as the host of the morning show.

During her seven-year tenure at HomeBoyz Radio, Kwambox became a beloved figure, especially among the youth, and also co-hosted the afternoon drive show.

Kwambox
Kwambox Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Kwambox worked at Vybez Radio until January 2023, when she joined Kiss FM's morning show, replacing Kamene Goro.

Proudly People-Oriented Describing herself as a "people person," Kwambox takes pride in accepting her flaws and embracing her extroverted nature. Her openness and sociable demeanor resonate with her audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from her media roles, Kwambox has showcased her versatility as a creative director and an MC.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

12 surprising things you din't know about radio presenter Sheila Kwambox

12 surprising things you din't know about radio presenter Sheila Kwambox

Cebbie Koks deletes all photos of husband from social media, drops 'Mrs Ogolla' title

Cebbie Koks deletes all photos of husband from social media, drops 'Mrs Ogolla' title

Diana Bahati's Biography: From M-PESA agent to 1st Kenyan woman with 1M YouTube subs

Diana Bahati's Biography: From M-PESA agent to 1st Kenyan woman with 1M YouTube subs

Mike Mondo answers question on settling down & having more kids

Mike Mondo answers question on settling down & having more kids

Gukena FM presenter MC Kajim 'adopts' stranded bright boy set to join Form 1

Gukena FM presenter MC Kajim 'adopts' stranded bright boy set to join Form 1

Dennis Ombachi recalls rough childhood after dad was forced to quit his job

Dennis Ombachi recalls rough childhood after dad was forced to quit his job

Why Sheila Kwamboka is trending after Kiss 100 FM's now-deleted video

Why Sheila Kwamboka is trending after Kiss 100 FM's now-deleted video

Kate Actress, Nadia Mukami express disgust at Governor Lusaka's remarks on pregnant teens

Kate Actress, Nadia Mukami express disgust at Governor Lusaka's remarks on pregnant teens

Diamond distances himself from Zuchu weeks after acknowledging her as his woman

Diamond distances himself from Zuchu weeks after acknowledging her as his woman

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Esther Musila & Guardian Angel

Esther Musila confronts Guardian Angel over cheating reports, days after 2nd anniversary

Mercy Kyallo

Congratulatory messages pour in for Mercy Kyallo after quietly tying the knot (Photos)

Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo with Shiko Nguru

Classic 105's Mike Mondo in legal trouble over photos of his new blended family

Lulu Hassan

Lulu Hassan reacts after Rashid Abdalla's request to single women