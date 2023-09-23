Morning Kiss host Kwambox graced the list of 10Over10 show hosts on Citizen TV on Friday night with fans heaping praises on her.
Kwambox lights up social media after hosting 10/10 show & impressing on Citizen TV
Fans took to social media to give their verdict, revealing what impressed them most
Bringing her lively personality and high energy, the radio host made sure that the live audience as well as those who tuned in on TV had a great time.
The ‘Captain of Good Vybez’ had lots of fun lined up for her audience with many appreciating the energy she brought on board.
The star-studded lineup of Rosa Ree, Wande Coal Kamanu and Hype Nollan all brought their A-game to the show.
Giving their verdict on how she faired on, many fans agreed that she did a good job.
Amina Sian Sian: Watching from Kitengela the show is on fire Kwambox
George Ndungu: Citizen should now settle on this lady. She is the best option so far.
Joel Washingtone: # 10/10 locked in from umoja loving the show
Tha Frank: Kwambox is just a vibe another wabebe
Isaac Amwayi: Kwambox the real big deal
Robert Mwariri: I think she deserves it.
Jeff Kingslay: Energy vibes, locked with energy queen
Ek Ronoh Reigns: Kwambox is really trying,,,,salute
Kathrina Beursgens: She is a vibe. Am enjoying the show!
Martin Nkunja: Kwambox naye ni muoto....I liked her energy manze...keep it up
She joins the growing list of celebrities who have hosted the show as Citizen TV continues with the search for previous host, Willys Raburu’s replacement.
Others who have hosted the show include Mammito, Azeezah, Antoneosoul and celebrity couple of Kamene Goro and DJ Bonez.
Raburu crossed over to the rival TV47 where he hosts the Wabebe Experience show every Friday night.
