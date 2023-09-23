Kwambox lights up social media after hosting 10/10 show & impressing on Citizen TV

Bringing her lively personality and high energy, the radio host made sure that the live audience as well as those who tuned in on TV had a great time.

The ‘Captain of Good Vybez’ had lots of fun lined up for her audience with many appreciating the energy she brought on board.

The star-studded lineup of Rosa Ree, Wande Coal Kamanu and Hype Nollan all brought their A-game to the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giving their verdict on how she faired on, many fans agreed that she did a good job.

Amina Sian Sian: Watching from Kitengela the show is on fire Kwambox

George Ndungu: Citizen should now settle on this lady. She is the best option so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joel Washingtone: # 10/10 locked in from umoja loving the show

Tha Frank: Kwambox is just a vibe another wabebe

Isaac Amwayi: Kwambox the real big deal

Robert Mwariri: I think she deserves it.

Jeff Kingslay: Energy vibes, locked with energy queen

ADVERTISEMENT

Ek Ronoh Reigns: Kwambox is really trying,,,,salute

Kathrina Beursgens: She is a vibe. Am enjoying the show!

Martin Nkunja: Kwambox naye ni muoto....I liked her energy manze...keep it up

She joins the growing list of celebrities who have hosted the show as Citizen TV continues with the search for previous host, Willys Raburu’s replacement.

Others who have hosted the show include Mammito, Azeezah, Antoneosoul and celebrity couple of Kamene Goro and DJ Bonez.

ADVERTISEMENT