Kwambox explains why she avoids dating artists after Nameless' viral dance

Her position became evident after she came across a trending video featuring Nameless at one of his past concerts.

"I saw him with fans and I was just like hmmm. To be honest, I was like this is why I don't date a musician or technically someone famous," Kwambox said.

The viral video showcased the musician engaging with his fans, dancing to the tune of 'Inspire,' and holding the waists of several female admirers.

Kwambox continued by mentioning how the fans at the concert were clearly enjoying themselves.

She went on to imagine the perspective of a girl present at the event and pondered how she might feel if Nameless didn't choose her to dance with.

In Kwambox's view, it seemed like everyone in the audience was eagerly awaiting their turn for a slow dance with Nameless. She firmly reiterated that she couldn't envision herself as the spouse of a musician.

"If I were the wife of a musician, like imagine Timmy T Dat's wife, si kila siku ni heartbreak tu," Kwambox said.

She concluded by noting that Nameless' video was circulating widely online, and she humorously remarked that those who hadn't seen it must not have any friends.

Social media reactions

_didiibeauty Kuolewa na msanii lazima ukae ngumu otherwise 😂😂😂😂

_its._omar_ Mngeongeza tu nameless dancing with a lady who isn't his wife 😂😂alafu msisahau kuandika CC apo chini mtag Wahu.

mc_machupa_ Huyo msee ako mboka at least kwake kitunguu itanuka.. We endelea kujudge.

gashiee_may Hata kama ni performance it's not a must you get so touchy touchy and close to the audience.

em_vee_josh Nameless is an inspiration not just to Kenyan artist but also to couples out here.

barakjacuzzi He's at work!!!! Dancing on camera. He gonna go back home to Wahu. Yall chill lol.

tapk.oroze Na nameless ako na baby wengi kwa hio event na wote wanamuinspire lol😂