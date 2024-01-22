Esther Musila's daughter Gilda sparks relationship speculation with Prezzo after cosy photo

Gilda, the daughter of Esther Musila and stepdaughter to singer Guardian Angel, shared glimpses of her birthday celebration on Sunday 21, showcasing a night of joy and laughter with friends.

Gilda's birthday bash: A night to remember

Gilda Naibei, turning 30, decided to celebrate the milestone with close friends, capturing the memorable moments on her Instagram stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

In videos shared, she was seen having a blast with her friends at a club, reveling in the joy of the occasion. One video was captioned, 'Happy birthday to me,' reflecting the celebratory spirit of the evening.

Prezzo's heartfelt wishes to Esther Musila's daughter

Prezzo, a prominent figure in the Kenyan music scene, didn't miss the opportunity to extend warm birthday wishes to Gilda.

On his Instagram stories, he shared a photo of himself with Gilda, expressing, "Happy birthday, more life Only Gilda."

ADVERTISEMENT

The image depicted a cozy moment between the two, with Prezzo's arm draped around Gilda's shoulder.

Pulse Live Kenya

The photograph captured Gilda seated on a dining chair, showcasing her stylish attire—a black sleeveless bodysuit paired with beige khaki pants.

Prezzo, known for his signature style, adorned himself with his usual bling, sporting a black shirt and trousers.

The atmosphere in the photo exuded joy and camaraderie, emphasising the positive connection between the rapper and Gilda.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Gilda Naibei's supportive stance

Gilda Naibei, a prominent Youtuber, has not only made a mark with her content but has also been vocal in supporting her mother Esther Musila's relationship with Guardian Angel.

As a stepdaughter to Guardian Angel, Gilda has shown solidarity and encouragement for the love shared between her mother and the renowned gospel artist.

The birthday celebration showcased a blending of family ties and friendships, with Gilda being a central figure in both aspects.

ADVERTISEMENT