Renowned Kenyan Disk Jockey DJ Space loses Mother to Cancer

The Disk Jockey shared the sad news via his Social media platforms, with a revelation that his mother succumbed to Endometrial Cancer.

“Friends.... The Queen - My Mum, Elizabeth has rested after braving it out; she battled Endometrial Cancer for a while and has now gone to be with the Lord. It is well. 🙏🏾 😪😪😪😪” reads DJ Space’s post.

Following the death announcement, fans took to the comment section to offer their heartfelt condolences

DJ Space and with his Mother Pulse Live Kenya

evelynwanjiru_a “My sincere heart felt condolences 🙏”

lilianmbabazi “So sorry for your loss... May God comfort and heal you”.

