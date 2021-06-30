Rev Natasha issues statement after alleged friend links her to cultism

A statement shared on her social media platforms, said that the allegations made by one Martha Mwihaki Hinga who claimed to be a friend of Reverend Natasha were false.

“As a ministry that is very active in preaching through various social media platforms, we seek to unequivocally dissociate ourselves with a malicious story tarnishing the reputation of our leader Rev Natasha and the ministry we are doing,” the statement read.

The reverend added that the Facebook account which has been sharing the allegations is a pseudo account.

“We wish to categorically state that we are a ministry committed to maintaining Biblical standards both in Theology and Practice. We are above board and deal with all attendees, members, and the public with utmost respect and integrity,” Natasha added.

Cult allegations

Natasha argued that the rumours claimed she met Mwihaki in 2014 but the Empowerment Christian Church was established in 2017.

Mwihaki had alleged that she found cult paraphernalia in the reverend's grand office at the church.

She added that she witnessed Natasha vanish into thin air and the mysterious appearance of her mother in the office.

“Rev was then back and we were now the three of us, myself Lucy and her mother. There were only two seats, so Rev was on her feet with an IPad,” Mwihaki claimed.

Reverend Lucy Natasha Pulse Live Kenya

She added that the reverend had tried to hook her up with a Nigerian pastor who wanted sexual favours.