From stardom to the streets: Vanessa Chettle’s on rejection, marriage & losing a child

Former socialite Vanessa Chettle has shared a deeply personal and heartbreaking story, touching the hearts of many Kenyans.

Known for her beauty and glamorous lifestyle, Vanessa's life took a dramatic turn in 2016. She left the bustling city life for her home in Eldoret after experiencing financial ruin.

Vanessa Chettle: Simple beginnings, marriage & separation

In an interview with Lwanga TV on July 14, Vanessa opened up about her journey from fame to struggle, motherhood, and mental health battles.

Former Kenyan socialite Vanessa 'Chettle' Cheruiyot (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

"I am a simple country girl from Uasin Gishu," Vanessa began, recounting her early life. She attended school in Eldoret and had many formative experiences there. However, her rebellious spirit led her to leave home multiple times. Vanessa's first marriage, to a man she met on Facebook, was a significant turning point. At just 18 years old, she married a man in his 60s, a relationship that attracted much controversy and media attention.

Despite the backlash, Vanessa's father supported her decision. She moved to Nairobi, not only for her marriage but also to pursue a diploma in Business.

However, the marriage, lasting only two years, ended due to jealousy and the pressures of her rising fame. Vanessa found herself in the spotlight, hosting popular shows and earning good money, but the constant scrutiny took its toll.

Former Kenyan socialite Vanessa 'Chettle' Cheruiyot (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Vanessa Chettle: I dated bigwigs & sometimes they offered good deals

Vanessa's life in Nairobi was a whirlwind of parties, relationships with industry bigwigs, and a growing dependence on drugs.

She admitted to giving her car to her drug dealer in exchange for a steady supply of cocaine and pills. This lifestyle drained her finances and strained her relationships, leaving her isolated.

"I had reached a point where I even gave my drug dealer my car... I was so hooked I would just take drugs as payment," she revealed.

Vanessa's addiction led to conflicts with her crew and the end of a significant relationship within the industry. Her social circle, once filled with people eager to meet her, dwindled as she fell out with everyone.

"Ilifika point I fell out with everyone, including my crew. I was dating someone in the industry and he used his power over my brand. My crew used to steal my ideas and do the work behind my back... In the end, I just laughed and my problems and addiction.

"When you have a lot of people wanting to meet you, people will offer to fly you for various reasons... They would even offer Sh50K for a night. Madem wengi get that offer but whether you take it or not depends on you. I took some deals, I can't lie," she said.

Former Kenyan socialite Vanessa 'Chettle' Cheruiyot (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Vanessa Chettle's life in the streets

In 2016, Vanessa's life took a nosedive. She moved back home, hoping to escape the chaos and quit drugs.

She spent three months in Eldoret, followed by a period living with her grandmother. However, her family began to see her as a burden, and she felt increasingly isolated so she moved out.

Vanessa discovered she was pregnant with her first child during a stay in Mombasa. The baby's father, who had another family, was not involved in their lives, and Vanessa returned to Eldoret.

Faced with no stable home, Vanessa's life became a cycle of moving between friends' houses. She even spent time living like a street child in Eldoret.

"My family started looking at me differently. Like a burden. I went to Mombasa. Then I found out I was pregnant with my first child. I was there for about 7 months then came back to Nairobi and stayed with a friend for about a month and gave birth," she said.

Former Kenyan socialite Vanessa 'Chettle' Cheruiyot (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

A chance encounter with her baby daddy led to temporary accommodation at one of his bars, giving her a chance to regroup. Their relationship rekindled, and they had another child in 2019, but rumours and external pressures soon drove them apart again.

Vanessa Chettle talks on impact of losing her 3rd child

Vanessa's journey continued with periods of instability and heartbreak. She moved to Chepkoilel, where she began to rebuild her life.

A close friend in Nairobi helped her secure a job managing a bar and doing sales for a solar company, providing some financial stability.

Despite the progress, Vanessa faced more challenges, including the loss of a baby born prematurely. The stress and emotional toll left her feeling utterly alone.

"I went to Chepkoilel and have been there for the last three years. I stayed there and eventually got on my feet.

"It's been quite a journey... I haven't been at my best up to a point when I had an early delivery with a different guy. Someone I was dating... The bay was in the incubator for five days. She died. Only dad and my partner then came to see me. I realised that in this life I was alone... Stress ilikuwa mingi, my partner left. It's been a dark 8 years since 2016," she reflected.

Former Kenyan socialite Vanessa 'Chettle' Cheruiyot (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Currently, Vanessa has limited contact with her family, relying mainly on her father, who lives abroad.