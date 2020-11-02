Socialite cum business woman Risper Faith has undergone liposuction surgery in the quest to eliminate extra fats from her body and put to rest her struggles with body weight.

In post seen by Pulse Live, Faith disclosed that her liposuction surgery was successful and a total of 8 litres of fats was removed from her stomach and lower back.

“8 litres of fat was removed from my stomach and lower back through surgery called liposuction by @bodybydesignkenya ,at this point my life has completely changed no more eating unhealthy...” shared Risper Faith.

Business woman Risper Faith

Liposuction- is a surgical procedure that uses a suction technique to remove fat from specific areas of the body, such as the abdomen, hips, thighs, buttocks, arms or neck.

The mother of one also defended her act of getting the liposuction surgery, saying her ideal weight is 80Kgs but currently she weighs 115Kgs.

“My Idle weight is 80Kgs, and I am at 115Kgs and it has taken me about 6 years to gain all this weight. I have tried Gym, but working out and staying Healthy is not that Easy but am not seeing any progress. You know Lady Risper is a brand, there are so many clothing Lines which want to work with me, and you know if you look good you make good money. So am just looking for a permanent solution …liposuction surgery is a very safe procedure. Am not happy right now, I want to be happy and liposuction will make me happy” said Risper Faith.

Business woman Risper Faith with her Hubby Brian

She added that “… the surgery was a success am now recovering and getting my after care...After liposuction surgery you have to go for aftercare everyday it includes massage and draining of tumescent from the body ,am getting the best care so far thanks to @bodybydesignkenya” .

In a Separate Video, Faith said that the struggle with weight has always had her moody and she is no longer confident in her body.

“I remember very well, after giving birth I weighed myself I was about 100Kgs, but over 22 months after giving birth, I’m around 116Kgs. Surprisingly my body is just growing and growing. I don’t feel beautiful anymore, I don’t feel myself anymore. Right now nimelose shape hata nakaa tu kama mtungi ya Keg. I’m just there, I’m even scared of making love to my husband because I feel like I’m not beautiful enough, and maybe he sees me in a different way right now. I don’t know,” said the socialite.

