Alai arrested after street fight with Ringtone [Video]

Alai has been accused of assaulting Ringtone with a wooden rungu during the scuffle in Kilimani.

According to a video that was posted online, the two could be seen engaging each other on the street after their cars got involved in a minor accident.

The Tenda Wema hitmaker blamed Alai for the accident from atop his Range Rover as people gathered to witness the drama.

Alai who was driving a Subaru Outback got out of his car carrying a rungu and scolding Ringtone.

Another video showing Ringtone with what appeared to be blood on his face emerged but the alleged assault was not captured.

Many Kenyans are finding the scuffle hard to believe after a series of staged dramatic events by the musician.

Popular blogger Abraham Mutai claimed that this was another of Apoko’s stunts and urged Alai to seek legal redress.

“Knowing Ringtone and his stupid stunts and how he was behaving eti amegongwa, he must prove beyond doubt that Alai alimgonga na rungu,” he suggested.