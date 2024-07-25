Seeking peace: Mulamwah & wife Ruth K unmask hidden struggles with Carol Sonie

Ruth K, who values her privacy, revealed the struggles she faced after Mulamwah introduced her to the limelight.

“Things have never been easy for me. The negativity, the troll. From the first time Baba Kalamwah posted me, I was called a husband snatcher, fake nyash... It has been tough. Internet life was not for me. I prefer a peaceful life. According to what I knew, they were not together,” she said.

Mulamwah's wife and content creator Ruth K (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruth K addressed Carol Sonie's claim of their friendship, emphasisng that they have never been friends or even met in person. “Carol, who I respect so much, said she is my friend. That's where things went wrong. Me and her, we have never been friends. I have never met her,” she clarified.

Despite the tension, Ruth expressed a desire for Carol to visit her YouTube channel for a vlog to resolve their issues without negativity.

According to Mulamwah, Ruth K has been proactive in trying to connect with Keilah, even buying clothes for her, which Keilah has now outgrown due to the lack of visits. Mulamwah expressed his wish for Keilah to visit them, emphasising that Ruth has never discriminated against her.

Mulamwah's wife and content creator Ruth K (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Mulamwah's Relationship with ex-girlfriend Carol Sonie

ADVERTISEMENT

Mulamwah on the other hand, shared how his relationship with Carol Sonie began and the subsequent events that led to their breakup.

He revealed that they met at the Kenya National Theatre (KNT) during auditions for a play. Interestingly, Mulamwah admitted he was initially interested in Carol’s friend before their relationship blossomed.

However, he continued with Carol Sonie until they started having problems when she was pregnant. Mulamwah disclosed that he started dating Ruth K even before Carol gave birth, dispelling rumours that Ruth stole him away from Carol.

“We had already broken up. During that period, I felt very lonely and thought I would lose myself. When you are creative and without a girlfriend, you end up having new girlfriends every day and wasting your life. That's why I started looking for another option. I even told Ruth K that if she turned me down, I would have another girlfriend. But she wasn’t accepting because she saw Carol was pregnant, and that’s why I love her to date,” he explained.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Mulamwah reveals strained relationship with daughter Keilah

Mulamwah also addressed claims that his relationship with his daughter Keilah was fine, contrary to Sonie's recent statements.

He narrated the events that led to the cancellation of Keilah’s introduction ceremony to his family.

He recounted that they planned to take Keilah to Kitale, but Carol declined due to logistical concerns and fear of witchcraft.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

This resulted in a major fallout, with Carol blocking Mulamwah and cutting off communication.

“We were to take Keilah to Kitale. In January, I was told she was too young. Next, I was told how would she travel. I suggested taking a matatu, but she wanted a flight. I managed to get the money and told her to come. I called all my relatives. The event was planned because Carol was supposed to come with the baby.

"I was then told her mother said she couldn’t come to our place before my parents visited her home. We had to cancel the event. We planned again, hired a Nissan, and went with two other people. We went there just to officiate so we could absorb the kid and give her a sense of belonging,” he shared.

Pulse Live Kenya

He pleaded with Sonie to grant him access to his daughter, noting that they have changed since their separation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My relationship with her [Keilah] is not good. The last time I saw her was when she was four months old. I was denied access since then. She put minimum requirements, including that I should never go to her place. If someone blocks you and you don’t see each other, how can you see the child?” he lamented.

Why Mulamwah's grandma does not recognise his daughter with Carol Sonie

Mulamwah addressed his grandmother’s comments about only having grandsons, explaining that Carol did not introduce Keilah to his family as per customs.

“According to Mulamwah, Carol did not introduce their daughter to his family as per the customs. So, shosh hakuwahi muona. Anajua wenye wanakaanga hapo. Unaexpect amjue aje? Carol was home when she was around five, six months, and she has never come back. Shosh has never seen Keilah,” he said.

Mulamwah with his wife Ruth K Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT