Award-winning singer Ruth Matete revealed that she struggled with self-esteem over the years an act that prompted her to dim her own light on many occasions.

According to the mother of one, she used to sabotage herself thinking that other people were better than her or more talented than her.

“If there's one thing I have struggled with over the years is self esteem😪. It used to be really bad. You know? Always thinking someone else was better than me. More beautiful than me. More talented than me. More loved than me. And so I ended up sabotaging myself. I dimmed my own light so no one could see it.

Of course there are reasons that led to my self esteem being that low😥. That is a whole different story that I'll probably share with you guys some day,” reads part of Ruth Matete’s confession.

The Former TPF winner further stated that she is glad to be where she is now, because she never seeks validation from other people.

“Looking at myself and the woman I have become, oh my goodness!! I don't wait to be applauded. I applaud myself😊. I don't wait for somebody to pat me on the back! I pat my own damn self!! Like..Luxo.. You made it. You came this far!! You're strong!! You're beautiful!! You're amazing!!

I don't compete with anybody. I compete with my yesterday self. I wanna be a better version of me each day. 😍... Look, however small it may seem in your eyes, you're doing a great job at being strong. Congratulate yourself. Don't be too hard on yourself.. You got this. I am rooting for you😍😍😍" added Ms Matete.