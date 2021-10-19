Award winning actress and Media Personality Serah Teshna and Footballer Victor Wanyama have announced that they are expecting their first child together.
Serah Teshna & Victor Wanyama expecting their first child together (Video)
Serah Teshna made the announcement in a very romantic way
The two love birds made the announcement on Tuesday, via a romantic video that was filmed in Dubai.
“2021. God showed up and Showed out. We are so excited to share this amazing journey with you. God is the greatest. #40daysOfBabyCuddles 👑💎👑” shared Sarah Teshna.
The news of Wanyama and Teshna’s pregnancy attracted lots of positive vibrations from their social media in-laws.
The couple have been dating for some time now but always kept their relationship off social media.
Congratulatory messages
sharonkmwangi “Congratulations my love! So happy for you & all the best in your new journey ❤️❤️”
travel_et_vogue “Congratulations darling 😍❤️”
caterira “😍😍😍 Beautiful....congratulations”
wangeci___ “💕💕💕💕💕💕💕my heart is full...I love you sis and congratulations ❤️”
belinda_bariu “Motherhood looks so good on you.You are an amazing mother to our little angel.Love you both👼🤎🤍”
