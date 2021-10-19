The two love birds made the announcement on Tuesday, via a romantic video that was filmed in Dubai.

“2021. God showed up and Showed out. We are so excited to share this amazing journey with you. God is the greatest. #40daysOfBabyCuddles 👑💎👑” shared Sarah Teshna.

Victor Wanyama & Serah Teshna expecting their first child together Pulse Live Kenya

Victor Wanyama & Serah Teshna expecting their first child together Pulse Live Kenya

The news of Wanyama and Teshna’s pregnancy attracted lots of positive vibrations from their social media in-laws.

The couple have been dating for some time now but always kept their relationship off social media.

Congratulatory messages

sharonkmwangi “Congratulations my love! So happy for you & all the best in your new journey ❤️❤️”

wangeci___ “💕💕💕💕💕💕💕my heart is full...I love you sis and congratulations ❤️”

belinda_bariu “Motherhood looks so good on you.You are an amazing mother to our little angel.Love you both👼🤎🤍”

hanniejepchumba “Happy for you😍😍😍😍😍😍😍”

Also Read: Victor Wanyama retires from International football

Victor Wanyama & Serah Teshna expecting their first child together Pulse Live Kenya

philippe_bresson ‘Congrats For this New Chapter . Blessings”

nyiva_e ‘@serahteshna My baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️blessings on blessings”