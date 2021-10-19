RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Serah Teshna & Victor Wanyama expecting their first child together (Video)

Serah Teshna made the announcement in a very romantic way

Award winning actress and Media Personality Serah Teshna and Footballer Victor Wanyama have announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The two love birds made the announcement on Tuesday, via a romantic video that was filmed in Dubai.

“2021. God showed up and Showed out. We are so excited to share this amazing journey with you. God is the greatest. #40daysOfBabyCuddles 👑💎👑” shared Sarah Teshna.

The news of Wanyama and Teshna’s pregnancy attracted lots of positive vibrations from their social media in-laws.

The couple have been dating for some time now but always kept their relationship off social media.

Congratulatory messages

sharonkmwangi “Congratulations my love! So happy for you & all the best in your new journey ❤️❤️”

travel_et_vogueCongratulations darling 😍❤️”

caterira “😍😍😍 Beautiful....congratulations”

wangeci___ “💕💕💕💕💕💕💕my heart is full...I love you sis and congratulations ❤️”

belinda_bariu “Motherhood looks so good on you.You are an amazing mother to our little angel.Love you both👼🤎🤍”

simply_moe__ “Congratulations!!!!!!😍😍😍😍”

www.instagram.com

mufti_halisi “Congratulations 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🎉💐”

hanniejepchumba “Happy for you😍😍😍😍😍😍😍”

wambuingari “Congratulations girl!”

edwardnyanaro “Congratulations 👏👏👏”

ksheilagh “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️”

ivy_jobs “Congratulations ❤️❤️”

hassansarah “Congratulations hun🤗❤️🤗❤️🎉”

shirleyjames_ “Serah 😍😍 congratulations ❤️”

stanelykwambugu😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍”

rizikiambrose “Congratulations hunny❤️❤️🔥🔥”

_gailsCongratulations 🎉🍾🎊🎈”

philippe_bresson ‘Congrats For this New Chapter . Blessings”

nyiva_e@serahteshna My baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️blessings on blessings”

joyous__jojo “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️your baby will be so beautiful 😍”

