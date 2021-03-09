Saumu Mbuvi’s baby daddy Benson Philip Gatu penned down a heartwarming letter to her daughter who is turning four years old, revealing little known details about his previous relationship with Ms Mbuvi.

In his message, Gatu promised that he will do everything within with his powers to ensure that his daughter is accorded parental love and provided for every day.

He went on to reveal that he got a baby at a time his relationship with Saumu had hit rock bottom, but glad his daughter taught him forgiveness and how to love again.

Ben Gatu and his daughter

Promises

“Four years ago today, we welcomed you into a World of uncertainties, pain and failure but also one of possibilities, opportunities, growth and above all, of love. You came at a time when my relationship with your mother had hit rock bottom and see how you’ve sowed forgiveness and love already.

While I may not promise to be a perfect dad, because no one ever is, I will endeavor to be the father I would have wanted to grow up around that I missed. I will be available when you need an ear to whisper to, your frustrations and achievements.

May you grow into your purpose and happy birthday!!❤️❤️❤️” reads Benson Gatu’s message to his daughter.

Happy Birthday

On the other hand, Saumu Mbuvi also jot down some sweet words to her two daughters who share a Birthday date (March 8).

“You two could grow out of so many things: your clothes, your barbie dolls, your Disney mania, and your bedtime stories. But the one thing the both of you will never grow too big is my love for you. I might have given you two life but you both gave me a reason to live .

HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY TO MY TWO MOST BEAUTIFUL PRINCESSES.

Mummy loves you two so much ❤️❤️” shared Saumu.

Saumu Mbuvi 's post on her daughter

In a separate post, Ms Mbuvi wrote; "I remember when I gave birth to this angel, she went direct to NICU. Since she couldn't breathe well and I was just out of theatre. It really drained me emotionally seeing my baby survive on oxygen, she couldn't even breastfeed...but she was a fighter , four days later she was out of the NICU and I was given my baby back…she is such a fighter just like Mummy…I thank God for you…I love you Baby girl”

Just the other day, Saumu told Radio Jambo's Massawe Japanni that she is in good terms with Benson Gatu and they are co-parenting.

