Mike Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi, has disclosed that she has been battling bipolar condition for the past 8 years.

In an interview with Massawe Japanni, Saumu explained that her condition got worse when she started dating her now ex-boyfriend Anwar Loitiptip, as she was always in hospital after one or two weeks.

Bipolar- is a disorder associated with episodes of mood swings ranging from depressive lows to manic highs.

“I have nee battling Bipolar the last 8 years…with Bipolar you have to deal with emotions mara uko na raha sana na saa zingine uko na huzuni sana.

But all those years, I have never been serious to an extent of staying in hospital but when I started dating Anwar. It was tough because I was going through physical and emotional torture. It reached a point I had to speak out and be a voice for many women.

I was not chased, I walked out. I was going through emotional and physical abuse…he used to celebrate saying I’m bipolar and I had the condition for over 8 years. We were together for 1 year and half,” said Saumu Mbuvi.

She added that Anwar used and dumped her, a clear indication that he had a hidden agenda when he hooked up with her.

“Sijui alikuwa na intention gani na mimi?... maana yeye alinitongoza kama rafiki, alikuwa anasema Babako ni Rafiki yangu… sikujua intentions zake ni kunitumia na kuniacha…when I was with him, I was always getting sick , nilienda Hospitali kama mara kumi, after a week or two am in hospital because of physical or emotional torture.”

Saumu went on to explain that their fights were always as a result of Anwar’s alcoholic nature and other things that her ex-boyfriend was using.

Saumu Mbuviwith Massawe Japanni

“I forgive, from him to all the that have insulted me, because I was so weak and abused by the people I allowed into my life, and I feel that I have to forgive myself for doing that”

Asked on allegations that her close friend Bambi is now dating her Baby Daddy Anwar, Saumu said “I wish them well... I have beautiful kids to focus on, he is not my focus now…I’m a father and mother to my kids and I’m okay with that.”