Sauti Sol & Nviiri top list of most streamed artistes & Songs on Spotify

On the other hand, Sol Generation signee Nviiri the Storyteller’s Niko Sawa happens to be the most streamed song in the past 6 months.

Statistics released by the streaming platform also shows that the Gengetone genre is among the top 10 most streamed playlists by Kenyans on Spotify.

Sauti Sol & Nviiri top list of most streamed artistes and Songs on Spotify Pulse Live Kenya

On Tuesday, during the Made for Kenya event, Spotify revealed that though Kenyans are listening to local genres like Gengetone, there is also huge interest in global artists such as Drake, Pop Smoke and The Weeknd.

The Gengetone musical wave is not only gaining momentum amongst creators and listeners but building in popularity with its youthful urban sound.

With fans from Nairobi to Edloret and Mombasa to Nakuru streaming music via Spotify, it's not surprising that Bien and Nviiri The Storyteller’s smash hit ‘Niko Sawa’ takes the top spot as the most streamed track by Kenyans in the past six months.

“Now with Spotify’s presence across Africa, we will continue to use the power of the platform to amplify African creators to a global audience. What we are seeing come out of Kenya is that the Gengetone genre, which draws sonic influences from dancehall, reggaeton and Genge, is gaining popularity. This youth-driven sound of Kenya’s streets is growing and our flagship Gengetone Fire playlist shows up in the top 10 most streamed playlists on Spotify.” said Phiona Okumu, Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa

Earlier this month, Gengetone artist Sylvia Saru, popularly known as Ssaru, became the youngest rapper to join Spotify's EQUAL Music Program. EQUAL is Spotify’s global initiative to cultivate gender equality in music and support female artists and podcast creators both locally and internationally.

Top 10 most streamed tracks in Kenya

1. Niko Sawa

2. MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

3. Levitating (feat. DaBaby)

4. Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

5. RAPSTAR

6. Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)

7. Up

8. Heartbreak Anniversary

9. Leave The Door Open

10. Astronaut In The Ocean

Top 10 most streamed artists in Kenya

1. Drake

2. Sauti Sol

3. Justin Bieber

4. Pop Smoke

5. Juice WRLD

6. Burna Boy

7. The Weeknd

8. DaBaby

9. J. Cole

10. Travis Scott

Top 10 most streamed playlists in Kenya

1. Today's Top Hits

2. RapCaviar

3. African Heat

4. Made In Kenya

5. Mood Booster

6. Mega Hit Mix

7. Hot Hits Kenya

8. Soft Pop Hits

9. Top Gaming Tracks

10. Gengetone Fire

Top 10 cities Kenyans are streaming from

Nairobi

Mombasa

Nakuru

Eldoret

Kisumu

Thika

Nyeri

Meru

Kiambu