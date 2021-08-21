Times Square is a major commercial intersection, tourist destination, entertainment centre, and neighbourhood in the Midtown Manhattan section of New York City.

Ssaru has been featured on the EQUAL Music Program by Spotify in Times Square. In honour of this year's International Women’s Day, Spotify launched EQUAL, an initiative that highlights women creators on its platform and working towards equity for women in the audio industry.

EQUAL brings a number of new programs and steps to the company, including EQUAL Hub a dedicated space to celebrate women creators and help increase awareness of their work among fans.

The rapper and songwriter is the youngest artist to join the program. Ssaru first made her mark in the industry after her rap freestyle went viral.

Following that, she released her first video ‘Nyama’ and has since worked with the likes of Benzema of the Ochungulo Family, Captain Charisma and socialite Shay Diva.

Ssaru also currently features on Spotify’s flagship playlist Gengetone Fire that highlights the hottest artists and tracks of the genre coming out of Kenya.

“With billions of songs and millions of podcasts on Spotify, it’s easy for fans to default to what they know and love best,” explained Marian Dicus, Spotify’s Vice President and Global Co-head of Music.

“But the EQUAL Hub makes it easy for fans to engage directly with women creators and their content helps to increase awareness amongst fans so that more people listen, ensuring their music shapes the future.”

