ADVERTISEMENT
Bien reveals that Sauti Sol attended therapy before embarking on hiatus

Adeayo Adebiyi

Sauti Sol band member Bien gives insight into the group's split.

After over a decade together, the award-winning Kenya group announced that they will be going on an indefinite break following over 20 years together.

While appearing in an interview on IMO Podcast, Bien who was Sauti Sol's lead vocalist gave insights into why the band broke up.

According to Bien, the group decided to take a break because they were at a point in their lives were they were getting a bit complacent and they wanted to try something new and explore different possibilities.

"We needed new experiences and new challenges," Bien says about the motivation behind the band's decision to embark on a break.

When asked if it was a tough decision, Bien shared that the band went on group therapy for 2 years and they were assisted by a life coach to arrive at the decision.

Despite embarking on a break, Bien is confident that there will be another glorious Sauti Sol moment in the future while also revealing that the bands were still actively involved in each other's solo projects.

During their over 20-year run together, Sauti Sol was at the peak of African music with their talent winning them several awards including a Grammy recognition as the producers of Burna Boy's single 'Time Flies' off his Grammy-winning album 'Twice As Tall'.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
