Sauti Sol addresses rumours behind the cause of their indefinite hiatus

Amos Robi

The boy band was speaking for the first time after they made the major announcement

Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol
Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol

Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol has put an end to speculations surrounding their decision to go on a hiatus after nearly 18 years of being together.

The group recently announced their upcoming US and Europe tour before taking an indefinite break to focus on individual solo projects. However, they have reassured fans that this break is not a result of any internal conflicts within the band.

During a recent interview on a US-based radio station, with Kenyan radio presenter Ivy Awino, the members of Sauti Sol addressed the expectations of fans who believed that the band was experiencing cracks in their unity.

"The way we have handled it is so classy that people are disappointed there is no fighting. They would have really wanted to see conflict, but that is not what has happened. We are still the best of friends, and we are hanging out," shared Bien, one of the band members.

Kenya boy band Sauti Sol and Ivy Awino
Kenya boy band Sauti Sol and Ivy Awino

Sauti Sol further emphasized that taking a break is not an uncommon practice among renowned bands worldwide, often leading to even greater success upon their reunion.

"So many reputable bands that are still thriving today have done the same thing. It's just something we are not accustomed to," noted Chimano, another member of the group.

In their official statement, Sauti Sol emphasized the unbreakable bond they share, affirming, "While we take this indefinite hiatus to pursue individual and collective passions, we remain committed to our friendship and shared business."

This reassurance aims to alleviate any concerns fans may have about the future of the band and their relationships with one another.

Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol
Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol Pulse Live Kenya

The decision to take a break and pursue solo projects allows each member of Sauti Sol to explore their individual creative endeavours, contributing to their personal growth as artists.

The announcement of the upcoming US and Europe tour added excitement for fans as they anticipate witnessing Sauti Sol's captivating performances before the hiatus.

By diversifying their experiences and pushing their boundaries, they hope to bring fresh perspectives and experiences back to the group when they reunite.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
