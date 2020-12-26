On December 25th, 2020 Award-winning Kenyan boys’ band Sauti Sol gave its fans a night to remember with a virtual concert dubbed “A Sol Christmas” as Christians across the globe celebrated Christmas day.

As expected, the band brought the roof down, belting their finest tunes and leaving no doubt that they are one of Africa’s finest.

The event saw the Band take to the stage in an electrifying 1 hour, 53-minutes performance in which viewers had the best experience of a virtual concert going by the reactions.

Sauti Sol treat Kenyans to a fun filled “A Sol Christmas” Live Concert

Sol Generation’s Bensoul and Nviiri The Storyteller did not disappoint when they took to the stage, serving their fans the best of their talent.

The virtual concert also featured Xenia Manasseh, Nikita Kering and Aaron Rimbui who have been working with the talented Sauti Sol band.

During the virtual concert, Nikita Kering stood out as one of the artiste who gave a memorable performance with her sweet melodious voice, that left Netizens yearning for more.

The “A Sol Christmas” virtual concert lived up to expectations with live viewers peaking at more than 10,000.

Some of the songs that were performed by Sauti Sol and Sol Generation include; Lazizi, Awinja, Still the One, Sura Yako, Suzzana, Lesotho, Forget You, Melanin, Short and Sweet, Midnight Train, Insecure among others.

