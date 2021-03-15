Kenyan Boy Band Sauti Sol are celebrating their Nigerian Counterpart Burna Boy after he took home the award for the Best Global Music Album through "TWICE AS TALL" at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

In an Instagram post, The Suzanna hit makers congratulated Burna Boy for winning a Grammy through an Album they featured in as Producers, as well as writing and singing the the song Time Flies.

“Congratulations @burnaboygram 🙌🏿. Happy to be a part of the dream. Thank you for showing us it can be done! 🏆💪🏿AFRICAN BOYS ON A MISSION 🚀” reads post from Sauti Sol.

Sauti Sol’s reaction as Burna Boy wins a Grammy for Best Global Music Album

Sol Generation's Benson Mutuya aka Bensoul and Sauti Soul led Vocalist Bein Aime Baraza are also listed among songwriters of the Album “TWICE AS TALL” that enabled Burna Boy to win a Grammy Award.

Reacting to the win Bensoul wrote; “A BIG CONGRATULATIONS to the African Giant @burnaboygram for showing us once again that it can be done . Thank you my big brothers @sautisol for letting me be a part of this HISTORY. A start of many. I still can't believe it that today I woke up as a GRAMMY AWARD WINNING SONGWRITER.”

Bien Aime Baraza added “This is what it takes to win a Grammy. It takes a team. Proud of @burnaboygram. Happy to be a part of the dream. Our turn will soon come. We inch closer to the goal”.

Another Nigerian Star, Wizkid was also on the list of winners at the 2021 Grammy Awards through “Brown Skin Girl” a song he was featured in by Beyoncé and Blue Ivy “Best Music Video”