ADVERTISEMENT
Seasoned journalist Salim Kikeke leaves BBC after 20 years

Amos Robi

Kikeke has covered major sporting and political events since he joined the London based media house in 2003

Salim Kikeke
Salim Kikeke

Seasoned British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) journalist Salim Kikeke has wrapped it up in London after 20 years.

The talented Tanzanian journalist took his last bulleting to announce he was leaving the London-based media house where he has served in various capacities until his departure.

Kikeke in his farewell message sent gratitude to his colleagues, the management and his viewers who have been with him in the two-decade journey at the media house.

Before joining the television wing, Kikeke worked in the radio department as a news reader and editor.

“Leo ni sku yangu ya mwisho kama Mtangzaji wa BBC na nimekuwa BBC kwa miaka 20.

"Nimekuwa na wakati mzuri hapa London tangu nilipojiunga na BBC nikiwa redio, kisha televisheni.

"[Today is my last day as a BBC broadcaster, and I have been with the BBC for 20 years. I have had a great time here in London since joining the BBC, starting with radio and then moving on to television,]" he noted.

With numerous awards to his name, Kikeke revealed he is leaving the BBC to embark on personal affairs adding that his 20-year stay at the media house has been long and it is appropriate to know when to leave.

"Naodoka hapa kwa ridhaa yangu, wakati mwingine hata uwe na uwezo kiasi gani kukaa mahali moja sana unaweza kuharibu kwa sababu ya wewe kuchoka ama watu wengine kukuchoka, binadamu tumeumbwa na miguu ili tutembee.

"[Am leaving here with at my pleasure. Sometimes, no matter how much ability you have to stay in one place, you can ruin it because you get tired or other people get tired of you. Humans were created with legs so that we can walk,]" Kikeke said.

Former BBC journalist Salim Kikeke
Former BBC journalist Salim Kikeke Pulse Live Kenya

Kikeke has left BBC together with his colleagues Mariam Omary and Suluma Kassim.

Before BBC, Kikeke has worked for Radio Tanzania, ITV, and Channel 10. At BBC, Kikeke has covered social and political events from across the world.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
