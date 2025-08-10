Sacrifices influencers made & expenses incurred for Cashmeer’s ‘wedding’

TikTok influencers have opened up on the emotional rollercoaster they went through after turning up for Cashmeer Sayyid’s wedding which turned out to be the launch of her school.

Billed as one of the most glamorous celebrity events of the year and dubbed 'wedding of the year' , Cashmeer invited TikTokers and influencers to the event with stylish invitation cards to attend her wedding to a Congolese man.

After spending a fortune and investing time to look good for the occasion, influencers stepped out in style with stylish outfits for what they believed was a wedding but were left fuming with many venting their disappointment and admitting that they felt used.

The also shared the sacrifices they made, the fortune they spent and the missed moments occasioned by the event.

Hanna Benta: What to do with the gifts

TikTok sensation Hanna Benta who was among those who turned up recounted being confused on what to do with the gifts upon realizing that the event was not a wedding.

Hanna Benta

I knew it was a wedding…I was carrying a lot of cash as gifts. Thank God I did not bring a money bouquet, where would I have given it? I would have been laughed at.

I had even prepared to cry when they exchanged vows. I told my makeup artist to give me some powder so I could touch up my tears during the ceremony. I even brought gifts with me

Winnie Njenga: Feeling used, spending a fortune & skipping ruracio

Content creator Winnie Njenga could not hold back her disappointment, questioning why the TikToker had to lie to people, adding that it was unnecessary as people would have still turned up to support her without the lies.

I had a cousin who had a ruracio today. I had to cancel it because I had this happen today, and I had already spent so much on it. People would have shown support in so many other ways…I feel used, I feel tired, and I feel you would have taken another route for it. People would have still attended and shown their support without feeling used.

Pritty Vishy: Turning up for Cashmeer after surgery

Pritty Vishy who recently underwent a cosmetic procedure turned up for what she believed was Cashmeer’s big day only to end up disappointed.

Pritty Vishy

Nikakuja adi na kidonda! Kumbe hata hakuna wedding ( I came with my wounds only to realise that there is no wedding). Cashmeer, you really had us twisted. My friend is fuming mad about the whole thing, but me, with my surgeries, I’m just here laughing.

Gloria Ntazola's apology to clients

For TikTok sensation Gloria Ntazola, closing her business to attend the ‘wedding’ was the sacrifice, with an apology to her clients.

Hey, apologies to my clients. My friend had a big day, and there is no way I will open. Please, I’ll resume work on Monday. I’m really sorry for the inconvenience.